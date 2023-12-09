NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Parlays for Saturday, December 9

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Saturday, December 9

The National Hockey League has 12 games on the slate for Saturday, but we'll focus more on the west-coast games. There are some solid two-way parlay opportunities to make some a profit. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Flyers vs Avalanche

The Flyers picked up a 4-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes to begin the three-game Western Conference road trip on Thursday night. The Under cashed in that game, and the total has gone low at a 6-2-1 clip in the past nine outings overall.

The offense has produced just 18 goals in the past eight games, which is just 2.3 goals per game (GPG), while Philly has allowed 27 goals over the previous 12 contests, which is also just 2.3 goals per game. That's a good recipe for plenty of Unders.

For the Avs, they cashed the Under Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets, while hitting in 3 in a row, and 6 of the past 8 games.

We're expected to see Alexandar Georgiev (14-7-1, 2.86 GAA, .902 SV%, 1 SO) in the crease, and the Under is 5-1 in his past six starts. For the Flyers, Carter Hart (8-6-1, 2.45 GAA, .916 SV%, 1 SO) is expected, and the Under is 5-1 in his previous six assignments, too. Go low.

Under 6.5 (-130 at FanDuel)

Hurricanes vs Canucks

The Hurricanes had a 2-0 lead in Calgary on Thursday night, but they frittered away the lead with three goals allowed in the third period for a 3-2 loss. That's four total goals scored in the past three games, and the Under is 2-1 in the past three outings for Carolina.

The Canucks picked up a 2-0 victory against the visiting Minnesota Wild last time out on Thursday, and the Under is 3-2 in the past five games overall for Vancouver. The Canucks are now 9-3-1 in 13 games at home, so that's not good news for a Hurricanes team running on fumes, looking to get untracked. Oddly enough, the home team is the underdog here. Take advantage.

Canucks ML (-102 at FanDuel)

Lightning vs Kraken

The Lightning are looking for redemption after a 5-1 loss on the road against the Nashville Predators. That splashed cold water on a modest two-game winning streak. Tampa Bay is still just 2-5 in the past seven games overall.

The good news is that Andrei Vasilevskiy (3-3-0, 2.67 GAA, .899 SV%, 1 SO) should be back in the crease after Jonas Johansson suffered the loss in the Music City in the second end of a back-to-back.

For the Kraken, Philipp Grubauer (5-9-1, 3.26 GAA, .883 SV%) is projected to start. Lately, it hasn't mattered who has been in the crease for Seattle, it is 0-5-1 in the past six games, scoring just three total goals in the past three outings.

Roll with the better team, and right now that's the Lightning, by a whisker.

Lightning ML (-122 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Three-Team Parlay (+537 at FanDuel)

