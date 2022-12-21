NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Picks for Wednesday December 21, 2022

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: Free Expert NHL Picks for December 21

There are seven games on the NHL slate tonight, and I've got your best bet for every single one of 'em. Sharpen your knives y'all, dinner is served.

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Devils vs Panthers Pick

If I'm a Devils fan right now, I'm asking head coach Lindy Ruff and the boys "Who are you, and what have you done with the team that won 13 straight earlier this season?" The Devils have dropped six in a row, with five of those coming in regulation and four coming by two or more goals. They just lost 4-1 last night in Carolina to the red-hot Hurricanes who are 9-0-1 in their last 10, which was only their second regulation loss on the road this season and their third overall. They head further south to Sunrise to take on the Panthers in a rematch from 12/17, where the Cats topped the Devils 4-2 in New Jersey. The Panthers just got absolutely dominated by the Bruins 7-3 in Boston on Monday, just two days removed from their upset win over the Devils on the road. They're 5-5 in their last 10, and don't seem to win more than one-to-two in a row, but don't seem to lose more than two in a row too. Can the Devils break out of their slump on the second leg of a back-to-back on the road?

Lightning vs Red Wings Pick

The Lightning head into Detroit just 24 hours after losing 4-1 in Toronto to the Leafs in a game where they were outshot 40-19. That loss snapped a five-game win streak though and the Bolts are 7-3 in their last 10. They beat their opponents in those five wins by a combined score of 24-7. Their last loss before that streak though was 4-2 on home ice at the hands of Ville Husso and the Red Wings, where Husso stood on his head with 44 saves. The Wings haven't won since, going 0-4-2 in their last six games. The second leg of a back-to-back is always tough, especially on the road, so if the Wings were going to keep it close or pull off the upset, this is their chance.

Canadiens vs Avalanche Pick

No Nathan MacKinnon, no problem. Well, I won't get carried away because if it weren't for Connor McDavid, MacKinnon would be easily heralded as the most dominant player on the planet, and anytime he's out of the lineup that's a problem. But the Avs have managed to win four of their last five while he's been sidelined. They've scored 12 goals and allowed nine in those contests, and three of their last six games have gone to overtime (two of which were shootouts). The Canadiens arrive in the Mile High City winners of two of their last five with both of those wins requiring overtime. Can the Avs break the game open as the heavy favorite on home ice, or will the Habs keep it close?

Predators vs Blackhawks Pick

It must be brutal to be a Blackhawks fan these days. They're 1-9 in their last 10 and have just three wins in their last 20 games. Ouch! They host the Predators tonight in the first tilt of these Central Division foes for the year. The Preds have won just once in their last seven, knocking off the Oilers in OT on Monday. In their four road games since scoring eight goals on consecutive nights visiting the Devils and Islanders on 12/1 and 12/2 respectively, the Preds have scored just four times and lost all four contests. If the Blackhawks were going to muster a win, they seem to have the opportunity to do so tonight.

Oilers vs Stars Pick

Connor McDavid is often the subject of my prayers to the hockey gods for one of two reasons. Mostly, it's giving thanks for this masterpiece of a hockey player. He's unreal. He leads the league in goals, assists, and points and just looks out of this world good when watching him. We're blessed that he's a thing in today's game. But the other reason I pray about him is so he can get some more help beyond Leon Draisaitl, who sits in second league-wide in points and is consistently a superstar. They need help, and the rest of the Oilers seldom find the consistency to give them the help these generational talents need, which is why their 17-14-2 overall record and 4-4-2 mark in their last 10 games are rather pedestrian. They head into Dallas to take on a team that is not pedestrian in any way, shape, or form, and is perhaps one of the most complete teams in the game right now. The Stars went into Edmonton on 11/5, smoked the Oilers 6-2, and are 6-2-2 in their last 10. Seven of those games have been one-goal affairs for the Stars though, so this one has the potential for some excitement, should the Oilers decide to show up with their two studs tonight.

Coyotes vs Golden Knights Pick

The Battle for the Desert. I don't know if anyone calls it that, but both of these teams are desert-based ice hockey teams so it might as well be called that. The Coyotes, by virtue of their home arena being one they share with a college team, have played most of their games on the road and are 6-12-3 away from home so far. The Golden Knights sit atop the Western Conference with 45 points mostly by virtue of their 14-2-1 record on the road because their home record is only 8-9. They're still heavy favorites in this one though, despite that measly mark at home and coming into this game having lost two in a row. These teams faced off in Vegas on 11/17 and the Knights walked away with a 4-1 victory. The Yotes have wins over the Bruins and Islanders in recent memory though, so they seem to have figured out how to be competitive with heavy favorites at times.

Wild vs Ducks Pick

The Wild are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now. They're 8-2 in their last 10 and are on a five-game win streak. They had three full days of rest heading into their tilt in Anaheim with the Ducks tonight. The Ducks played just last night up I-5 in Los Angeles and got worked 4-1 by the Kings. These two teams last met in Minnesota back on 12/3 and the Wild pulled out a 5-4 victory in a shootout, but when the Wild came into Anaheim back on 11/9 they took home a 4-1 victory despite playing the night before in LA. I expect the Wild to stay hot tonight.

Happy hunting y'all!