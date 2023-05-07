NHL Playoffs Best Bets: Expert Picks and Props for Stars vs. Kraken Game 3

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Stanley Cup Bets for May 7: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Stars vs. Kraken

The Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken square off in Game 3 of their best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinals series on Sunday evening as the series shifts to Climate Pledge Arena in the Emerald City. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET on TBS.

After a thrilling 5-4 overtime win in Game 1, seizing home-ice advantage, the Kraken were doubled up in Dallas in Game 2, as the Stars won 4-2 on home ice.

The Dallas offense hasn't been a problem lately, as the Stars have scored exactly four goals in each of the previous four games going back to Games 5 and 6 against the Minnesota Wild in the first round.

The Stars squandered a four-goal effort by Joe Pavelski in Game 1 against Seattle, as he did all of the scoring. In Game 2, it was a more diversified effort, as others chipped in. Yes, Pavelski did score his fifth of the series, and he was credited with the game-winning goal, but Wyatt Johnston, Evgenii Dadonov and Tyler Seguin also got on the board, while Jake Oettinger remembered how to stop shots after a rough Game 1.

In fact, Oettinger kicked aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced in Game 2, and he didn't let a goal in until Tye Kartye scored at 11:05 of the second period, cutting the lead to 2-1. He then didn't give up a goal until 16:32 of the third, when Dallas already had a 4-1 lead. The only people who didn't care for that goaltending play was those holding an Under 5.5 ticket, as Jordan Eberle's goal flipped it to an Over result.

The Stars will enjoy two full days off before resuming Sunday night in Seattle. Dallas is 4-0 in the past four times it has played on two full days of rest. The Stars have won four of the past five on the road, too.

For the Kraken, they were actually a much better team on the road this season. In fact, in the regular season, Seattle was 26-11-4, and it became the first team in NHL history to go a perfect 7-0 on a seven-game road trip.

The good vibes on the road spilled over into the playoffs, as Seattle went 3-1 in four games in Colorado, including the decisive Game 7 win on April 30, and it split a pair in Big D.

At home, the Kraken was just 20-17-4 in the regular season, while going just 1-2 in the Colorado series. That lone victory was an overtime win in Game 4, too.

I actually like the Stars to come away with a win in Game 3, seizing back home-ice advantage. They have the goaltending, they have the offense, and they have the experience to get it done at CPA. I also like the fact bettors are on the Kraken at about a 3-to-2 clip, as it's always good to go against the public.

NHL Money Line Bets for Stars vs. Kraken

Stars ML (-141 at BetRivers)

Looking to the total, we have had a surprising pair of Over results in the first two games of this series. Oettinger is a strong goaltender, and Philipp Grubauer stood on his head at times in the Avalanche series, yet here we are.

Pavelski alone is good for five goals in this series, and we have had a total of 15 goals, or 7.5 goals per game, through the first two encounters. I don't think much changes as the series shifts to the Pacific Northwest.

The Over is 5-1-1 in the past seven games on the road for the Stars, while going 9-3 in the past 12 against Pacific Division teams, and 14-6-1 in the past 21 after an Over.

Moreover, the Over has cashed in five consecutive meetings overall with the Kraken. While the Kraken has cashed the Under at an 8-2 clip in the past 10 when playing on two days of rest, the lean here is to another Over result, especially if the books keep offering totals of just 5.5.

NHL Totals Bets for Stars vs. Kraken

Over 5.5 (+100 at BetMGM)

Looking to deposit at a sportsbook with a credit card? RotoWire has all the top-rated credit card betting sites in one place to help you find all the sportsbooks that are accepting major credit cards.

NHL Player Props for Stars vs. Kraken

As far as the NHL player props are concerned for Game 3 of this Western Conference series, we have a good play for each side.

Of course, you have to roll with Pavelski as an Anytime Goal Scorer. He lit the lamp four times in Game 1, and once for the winner in Game 2. For whatever reason, Grubauer hasn't been able to solve Pavelski, and he is operating with impunity. Keep riding Pavelski until he cools off substantially. At plus-money, he is worth a roll of the dice for sure.

Joe Pavelski Anytime Goal Scorer (+175 at BetMGM)

Veteran Jamie Oleksiak knows what it takes to get the job done in the playoffs, and he posted three blocked shots in Game 2 in Dallas. At plus-money, Oleksiak is worth a roll of the dice to rack up at least three blocked shots in Sunday's tilt.