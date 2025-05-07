NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday's Playoff Game

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The second round continues tonight with Florida attempting to even its series with Toronto, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Then, beginning at 9:30, Winnipeg will host Dallas for Game 1 after those two teams eked out of the first round with Game 7 victories. If you're looking to build a FanDuel DFS lineup to go along with Wednesday's action, I have some recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Although the Panthers dropped Game 1 and are playing on the road, they have -142 moneyline odds, per FanDuel. Tonight's other road team, Dallas, is also a favorite with -125 odds. Both games have an Over/Under of 5.5, so neither is projected to be terribly high scoring.

GOALIE

Jake Oettinger, DAL at WPG ($7,600): Connor Hellebuyck ($7,500) had a rough time in the first round, posting a 3.85 GAA and an .830 save percentage across seven outings, but Oettinger largely held his own versus the high-powered Avalanche attack, posting a 2.85 GAA and a .911 save percentage over that seven-game series. Winnipeg has a strong offense, too, but Oettinger should be up to the challenge after dispatching Colorado.

VALUE PLAYS

Anton Lundell, FLA at TOR ($5,400): If the Panthers are going to even the series, they'll likely need secondary scoring from players like Lundell. Although he's been more than a secondary scorer lately -- Lundell has two goals and six points across his past three appearances. The 23-year-old provided 17 goals and 45 points in 79 outings during the regular season.

Max Pacioretty, TOR vs. FLA ($4,300): Pacioretty's influence during the regular season was limited, in part due to injury, but the veteran forward has come in clutch for Toronto recently. He scored the series-winning goal and added an assist in Toronto's 4-2 win over Ottawa in Game 6 of its first-round series. Pacioretty made his presence felt again Monday, supplying two assists versus Florida in the series opener.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Stars at Jets

Roope Hintz (C - $6,400), Mikko Rantanen (W - $7,600), Mikael Granlund (W - $5,500)

Rantanen is red hot going into the second round after contributing an outstanding five goals and 11 points across his past three appearances. Hintz has also done well over that same three-game time frame with three goals and six points.

Rantanen and Hintz are also two high-end forwards, so they're a good bet in general, especially when up against a struggling goaltender like Hellebuyck. In terms of Granlund, he's been limited to a goal and an assist across seven playoff outings this year, but he did finish the regular season with 66 points (22 goals) across 83 games between San Jose and Dallas, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him feature on the scoresheet, especially given his current linemates.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Harley, DAL at WPG ($6,000): Harley has been a solid contributor in the playoffs with two goals and five points across seven outings. He's also coming off a career-high 50 points across 78 appearances in the regular season.

Chris Tanev, TOR vs. FLA ($4,000): Tanev is a decent value option, especially after supplying a goal and an assist in Game 1 on Monday. He's not a reliable source of offense, but he is a good source of blocks. He ranked sixth in blocked shots during the regular season with 189 and has added another 18 across seven outings during the playoffs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.