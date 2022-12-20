NHL Top Picks: Best NHL Bets for Devils vs. Hurricanes

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets for December 20: Hurricanes vs. Devils

The suddenly ice-cold New Jersey Devils pay a visit to PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Tuesday night, and it is one of a handful of games I am not attending in person during the month of December. Due to the holidays, work and the fact I am not a millionaire, I can't go to EVERY game. Plus, I do have the return trip for the Devils in January pegged as a future game. The goalie of my tournament-winning team, Ray, is a huge Jersey fan. I hope the Hurricanes win so he can moan. If you don't know, goalies are always moaning about something.

The Devils (21-8-2) have started to cool off a little bit, while the Hurricanes (19-6-6) are starting to find their stride after some mediocre showings at home during the early going.

The truth is, the Hurricanes just weren't too used to playing at home. If you don't know, the North Carolina State Fair is in late October, right across the street from PNC. To avoid an absolute traffic nightmare, the Canes generally start every season on the road out west, becoming road nomads for a good chunk of the first month or so. This season was no different, and as an added bonus, they were sent out west a second time already, ticking off trips to Colorado and Los Angeles. So the road felt like home and home felt like foreign soil.

The Hurricanes are settling in now with some regular home games and the Caniacs are being treated to some great, and winning, hockey lately. I caught wins against the Kraken and Stars last week but have to take this week off. If you are going, have a Mango Tango Foxtrot IPA or Storm Brew for me, hopefully, paid for with some winning bets!

While New Jersey is 11-1 in the past 12 games on the road, it is 0-4-1 in the past five games overall, and 0-4 in the past four against Eastern Conference foes. Jersey is also 1-6 in the past seven trips to North Carolina, while the home team has cashed in 10 of the previous 12 meetings overall.

Carolina has won five in a row and is 38-14 in the past 52 games at home dating back to last season, a winning percentage of .731. The Canes are also a perfect five-for-five in the past five outings against Metropolitan Division teams.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Hurricanes-Devils

Hurricanes -130 ML (at BetMGM)

The Devils are projected to start Vitek Vanecek in the crease Tuesday night. He is a gaudy 12-3-2 with a 2.37 GAA and a .912 save percentage with a pair of shutouts. The Hurricanes are expected to counter with rookie Pyotr Kochetkov, who is 9-1-4 with a 2.01 GAA and .923 save percentage with three shutouts. As such, you can expect a rather low-scoring affair in chilly North Carolina.

The good news for Vanecek is that he might not have to see Sebastian Aho. The latter has missed the past two weeks due to a nagging lower-body injury, although the team has yet to place him on injured reserve, and technically he is day-to-day.

Since Aho has been sidelined, Paul Stastny has been a plug-and-play option on the top unit alongside Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas. The latter had the game-winning tally in overtime against the Stars on Saturday night, although Jarvis and Stastny have not been as fortunate on the scoresheet lately.

Carolina did get a goal from Teuvo Teravainen against Dallas, his first of the season, and he had an assist in that one for just his third multi-point game of the season. The Canes are hoping Turbo can snap out of his offensive funk soon.

The Devils have posted an 0-4-1 record across the past five outings and New Jersey has lit the lamp just four times across the past three games. Facing the red-hot "Koochie", as the Carolina fans affectionately refer to Kochetkov, won't be the elixir to cure New Jersey's scoring ills.

The Under is 12-4-1 in the past 17 games overall for the Devils, and 5-2 in the past seven on the road. The Canes have cashed the Under in seven in a row against Eastern Conference foes, and Carolina is 5-1 in the past six at home, while going 11-4 in the past 15 on a day of rest.

Looking at the series trends, the Under is 17-7-4 in the past 28 meetings, and 10-4-2 in the past 16 in Raleigh. Look for a low-scoring game.

NHL Totals Bets for Hurricanes vs Kraken

Under 6 (-110 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Hurricanes vs Kraken

As far as potential props, there are two props worth scoping out.

Brady Skjei has squeezed off 23 shots on goal in eight December outings, including three shots on goal Sunday against the Penguins. He has posted three or more shots in seven of the past nine games, so Over at plus-money is an attractive play.

Skjei Over 2.5 Shots (+130 at FanDuel)

Former Hurricanes rearguard Dougie Hamilton has managed at least one point in five of the past six outings, going for a goal and eight points during the span. He was scoreless in two games against the Canes last season, but he should be able to get at least one point in this one, even in a low-scoring affair.