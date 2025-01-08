NHL Trade Tips: Time To Deal Matthews

This article is part of our NHL Trade Tips series.

Drouin has been injured most of the season and it shows up in his stats, as he has just three goals and eight points, albeit in only nine games. The great news is that he is back on the top line with his former junior linemate Nathan MacKinnon , as well as Mikko Rantanen . That's one of the top-three lines in the NHL. Drouin played major minutes alongside the duo last season and ended up with 19 goals and a career-high 56 points in 79 games. He is also on the first power play with MacKinnon and Rantanen, a spot where he managed five goals and 19 points in 2023-24.

The NHL has reached the halfway mark of the season. Keep in mind that most of these picks are for re-draft leagues and not dynasty pools. Here are some players that you could deal for and trade elsewhere.

TRADE FOR

Jonathan Drouin, W, Avalanche (35 percent rostered)

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Drouin and a sixth-round pick for an 11th-round pick.

Elias Pettersson, W, Canucks, (99 percent rostered)

Pettersson is either going to eventually get dealt or figure out his situation with the Canucks. I'm a firm believer in trading for someone you like when things aren't going well (and paying a lower price) rather than targeting him at, or near the top, of his game. Pettersson is currently on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, but he could return later this week. Pettersson has 10 goals and 28 points in 34 games this season, but had 102 points and 89 points in each of his last two seasons. It's a risky move, but I think one that will pay off, especially in fantasy league playoff action.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Pettersson for Jakob Chychrun.

David Pastrnak, W, Bruins (100 percent rostered)

Pastrnak has four goals in his last two games ahead of Tuesday's tilt against the Oilers and has five goals and nine points in his last eight games. While Pastrnak has 17 goals and 42 points in 42 games (a great start for 95 percent of the league), he has had 113 and 110 points respectively in each of his last two seasons. The reason I like him as a buy candidate is the 4 Nations Cup, which will take place in the middle of February between Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland. Pastrnak is from Czechia and will not play, allowing him to have a two-week break. He should come back from the holiday with guns ablazing and will have a big advantage over the star players who are playing in the tournament.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Pastrnak for Rasmus Dahlin.

TRADE AWAY

Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs (100 percent rostered)

For the same reason that I would trade for Pastrnak, I would deal Matthews away in one-year leagues. He has been injury-prone all season and has missed 15 games in total over two stints on injured reserve. Matthews has come back with a vengeance in his three games since returning Saturday, scoring twice and adding five assists, but he has "only" 13 goals in 27 games this season, well below his pace in any other season during his nine-year NHL career. He's finding the back of the net at an 11 percent clip, the lowest of his career and I'm not sure how healthy he will be down the stretch as he certainly doesn't seem to be 100 percent. Let someone else take a chance on Matthews and I'm sure your return will be great.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Matthews for Aleksander Barkov, Miro Heiskanen, Matthew Knies.

Devon Toews, D, Avalanche (77 percent rostered)

Toews has been on fire of late with four goals and seven points in his last four games. Trade him while he's hot, as Toews has only five goals and 20 points in 37 games. He's had three straight 50-point seasons but is yet to pick up a point on the power play and is seeing his lowest TOI with the man-advantage in his seven-year NHL career. He should be at the height of his trade value right now.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Toews and Marco Rossi for Sam Bennett, Roope Hintz and Matthew Knies.

Matthew Tkachuk, W, Panthers (100 percent rostered)

Tkachuk is expected to be a top player for the Americans at the 4 Nations Cup, and that will take a toll on the 27-year-old the rest of the way. He has only one goal in his last six games and has been slumping. Tkachuk has 14 goals and 22 points in 36 games this season (he missed five games near the start of the season with an illness), his lowest point-per-game average in the last four seasons. Tkachuk has only 106 shots on goal this season, also well below the last three seasons when he averaged 285 shots. He is trending downward but still has trade value, as he's a top-25 player in the NHL.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Tkachuk for David Pastrnak.