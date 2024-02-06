Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds, Expert Picks, and Predictions for February 6th

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Oilers at Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers (29-15-1) travel to meet the Vegas Golden Knights (29-15-6) on Tuesday evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed ESPN+/hulu.

The Oilers streak into Las Vegas on a heater, racking up a franchise-record 16 consecutive victories. That's easily a franchise record, and a record for any Canadian NHL team, too. Edmonton has the opportunity to join the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins with a 17th consecutive victory, which would tie an NHL record.

Prior to the break, Edmonton was not only racking up tremendous offensive totals, going for three or more goals in six straight games, but the Oilers have also allowed two or fewer goals in 14 consecutive games dating back to Dec. 28.

The Golden Knights suffered a 5-2 setback on Jan. 27 in their most recent showing, losing on the road against the Detroit Red Wings. However, Vegas is still a very impressive 5-1-1 in the past seven games, and 7-3-1 in the previous 11 contests.

These teams met each other on Nov. 28 in Edmonton, with the Oilers coming away with a 5-4 win in a shootout behind Stuart Skinner. The Edmonton goaltender has been on fire during the streak, with Skinner (23-9-1, 2.44 GAA, .910 SV%, 2 SO) allowed two or fewer goals in 11 straight starts. He went 9-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA and .953 SV% in nine starts in January, allowing just 12 total goals on 254 shots.

For the Golden Knights, Adin Hill (12-2-2, 1.94 GAA, .936 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to start. He has allowed four goals on 80 shots in two starts since returning from the injured reserve list. Hill has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his past seven starts, too.

In this series, the home team has won three of the previous four meetings, with the Over hitting in each of the past three outings. However, with the way these goaltenders are performing, it's all about the Under.

As far as the side, bank on the Golden Knights to get the job done on the moneyline as short 'dogs at home. Edmonton is likely to crap out in Vegas, coming up just short of tying the record for consecutive wins. Vegas is 6-1 in the past seven games on the puck line as an underdog, too, winning five of the games outright.

NHL Money Line Bets for Oilers at Golden Knights

Golden Knights ML (+116 at FanDuel)

As far as the total is concerned, again, Skinner is on a roll with two or fewer goals allowed in 11 in a row, and Edmonton has yielded two or fewer goals in 14 straight outings. Edmonton has cashed the Under in 10 straight games overall dating back to Jan. 6, while going 12-2 in the past 14 outings.

The total has gone low in nine of the past 14 games, while the total has split 1-1 in the past two games since Hill returned from the injured reserve.

The best bet on the board in this clash of the Western Conference titans is going low, and feel confident in doing so. If you can get Under 6.5, that's even better than a flat-six.

NHL Totals Bets for Oilers at Golden Knights

Under 6.5 (-120 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Oilers at Golden Knights

As far as the Oilers and Golden Knights player props are concerned, it's a good idea to avoid Anytime Goal Scorers. We're projecting an Under result, so goals are going to be at a premium. Let's get a little more creative instead.

For the away team, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins enters on a five-game point streak, picking up at least one helper in each of the outings. He has a goal and six points in the past six games, including a goal and four points on the man advantage during the streak. In the first meeting against Vegas on Nov. 28, he was blanked with a minus-1 rating and no shots on goal in 22:53 of ice time, so there is risk.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 0.5 Assists (-110 at BetMGM)

Looking to the home side, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone had a goal and three shots on net in the first meeting on Nov. 28 in Edmonton. He has three or more SOG in two of the past four outings, and he has racked up at least three SOG in eight of the previous 15 outings. At plus-money, he's worth a roll of the dice.