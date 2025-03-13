NHL Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paul on VSiN: Thursday's Best Bets

Paul on VSiN: Thursday's Best Bets

Written by 
Paul Bruno 
Jeff Erickson 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 13, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, are joined by RotoWire Senior Hockey Writer Paul Bruno to discuss their best bets for Thursday's NHL slate of games. But they start with a quick chat on Jack Hughes shoulder injury. They then move on to Columbus at Florida and Thursday's other contests and the hot play of Zach Werenski. (Segment aired March 6th, 2025)

Get FREE VSiN Pro access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits and more. Now through NCAA championship week at https://vsin.com/champweek/?tpcc=rotowire . Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific. 

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NHL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NHL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno is co-host of the RotoWire fantasy hockey podcast, PUCKCAST with Statsman and AJ. He has been an accredited member of the Toronto sports media for more than 20 years. Paul also helps with RW's DFS podcast and is a contributing writer for RW NFL, MLB and CFL content. Follow him on twitter: @statsman22.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 13
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 13
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, March 13
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, March 13
NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, March 12
NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, March 12
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 12
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 12
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, March 12
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, March 12
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 12
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 12