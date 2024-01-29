Predators vs Senators Odds, Expert Picks, and Predictions for January 29th

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Predators at Senators

The Nashville Predators (26-22-1) travel to meet the Ottawa Senators (18-25-2) on Monday night at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network.

The Predators wrap up a three-game road trip in Canada's capital city, and they're looking to bounce back from a 4-1 setback against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Nashville has dropped three of the past four games after winning three of four outings.

Nashville's struggles lately can be attributed to a power outage on offense, going for just 10 goals across the past six games, or 1.7 goals per game (GPG). The Preds defense and goaltending haven't been that bad, yielding 36 total goals across the past 12 outings, or 3.0 GPG. The lack of offense and decent defense has led to plenty of Under results.

The Senators are coming off a 7-2 loss against the New York Rangers last time out on Saturday, taking a step back after showing some signs of life in the past five games on the defensive end of the ice. Ottawa had allowed just 11 total goals in five games from Jan. 18-25, cashing the Under in three of those games.

Nashville has picked up four wins in the past five meetings in this series, and the Predators have picked up six wins in the past nine battles. Last season the road team swept both meetings, and the home team has lost each of the previous three meetings.

Juuse Saros (19-18-1, 2.91 GAA, .904 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to start for the visitors, while Joonas Korpisalo (10-16-2, 3.52 GAA, .886 SV%) is likely to be the tendy in between the pipes for the home side.

Saros has been sailing along lately, allowing three or fewer goals in each of his past six outings, while going 4-5-0 with a 2.59 GAA and .912 SV% with one shutout in nine starts in January.

Korpisalo was tagged for four goals on just 17 shots last time out against the Rangers, and he was pulled midway through the second period. He has managed a subpar 3-4-2 record, 3.22 GAA and .876 SV% in eight starts and 10 appearances overall in the month of January.

The lean is to the visitors, as the road team has won three straight starts in this series, and Nashville is just playing a little bit better hockey recently. Saros is also the hotter backstop, while the defense has been solid in front of him.

NHL Money Line Bets for Predators at Senators

Predators ML (-105 at Caesars)

Looking to the total, the Under has cashed in seven consecutive games for the Predators, including each of the past six starts by Saros. The Predators have allowed just 38 goals in the past 15 games, too. The Under is 6-2 in the past eight games on the road.

For the Senators, the Under has cashed at a 3-2 clip in the past five games, while going 2-1 in the past three games at Canadian Tire Center. And the Under has cashed in five straight meetings in this series, including the past two battles in Canada's capital city.

As far as special teams, Nashville has managed a 19.8% power-play percentage to rank 19th, while it ranks 25th on the penalty kill at 76.8%. Ottawa is a dismal 15.8% on the man advantage, checking in just 24th in the NHL. Defensively, however, the Sens are 30th out of 32 NHL teams with a 73.1% penalty kill.

The lean is to the Under based on the series trends, and the strong play of Saros lately, combined with Nashville's power outage on offense.

NHL Totals Bets for Predators at Senators

Under 6.5 (+102 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Predators at Senators

Looking at the player props, we're expecting a lower-scoring game, so playing the Anytime Goal Scorers on both sides wouldn't make much sense. However, there is a good chance we see one offensive player get onto the scoresheet.

For the visitors, Colton Sissons has managed a goal with three assists in the past five games, and he has at least one point in three of the past four road outings. Sissons is a good bet to pick up a helper in this game, and he gives you the opportunity to more than double up.

Colton Sissons Over 0.5 Assists (+230 at BetMGM)

For the home side, Tim Stutzle has managed 16 shots on goal (SOG) across the past five games, including three or more SOG in four of the outings. He is a good value to notch at least three shots against Saros and the Preds.