The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers

Blackwood is back on the positive side of the ledger after a couple of down weeks. The Avs are currently fourth in the Central Division, but only five points out of second place. Unaccustomed as they are to such a low ranking, there's an air of expectation around the club. There's plenty of evidence to suggest a hot stretch is coming. Blackwood's numbers should improve the rest of the way, as it's time

In this week's column, we'll take a look at goalie performances over the past week – where we see some goalies elevating their game, while others have floundered. In the past week, some recent underperformers bounced back, while others have stepped up for their desperate teams.

Trending Up

Ilya Sorokin, NY Islanders (1.00 GAA, .966 SV%)

Mackenzie Blackwood, Colorado (0.67 GAA, .973 SV%)

Blackwood is back on the positive side of the ledger after a couple of down weeks. The Avs are currently fourth in the Central Division, but only five points out of second place. Unaccustomed as they are to such a low ranking, there's an air of expectation around the club. There's plenty of evidence to suggest a hot stretch is coming. Blackwood's numbers should improve the rest of the way, as it's time for this team to show their true mettle. They're getting healthier and this is the time when the top teams get a little more serious about their level of play. He will benefit greatly from their expected surge.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay (2.02 GAA, .935 SV%)

Outside of Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg, there has been no more dependable starter than the Tampa workhorse during the last several years. After a bit of a sluggish start, Tampa is right where it always seems to be – in the thick of a playoff race in the Atlantic Division. Vasilevskiy is a real key for the team, arguably the best goalie in the division, and he's at the top of his game right now. He shows no sign of slowing down and is in line to play upwards of 60 games for the fourth time in his career.

Alex Nedeljkovic, Pittsburgh (1.27 GAA, .947 SV%)

Nedeljkovic has singlehandedly raised the Penguins from their season-long mediocrity and is trying to keep the club relevant in the playoff race by excelling under a heavy workload. He is enjoying a nice run with six quality starts in his last seven appearances and has a death grip on the top goalie role with the Penguins. He is on the books for a modest $2.5 million cap hit this year and next, representing the best move in general manager Kyle Dubas' tenure with the club. Though it's unlikely the Pens don't make the playoffs this year, at least they have a viable No. 1 goalie in place.

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida (1.68 GAA, .936 SV%)

After stumbling during the first half of January, Bobrovsky looks like he's ready to lead the Panthers to the top of their division after reeling off four wins in his last five starts. As a 15-year NHL veteran, he knows it's time to find the higher gear. The talent in front of him is undeniable as the defending Stanley Cup champions are rolling. Bobrovsky looks like a lock to be among the league leaders in goalie wins once again, as he's primed to register another 50+ games played. He's played a lot of hockey over the last two seasons, including the two long playoff runs, but appears primed to do it all over again.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver (1.34 GAA, .944 SV%)

With the Canucks sinking fast in the Pacific Division, Demko delivered a pair of strong starts in his three appearances last week to keep his club on the cusp of a Wild Card spot. He and his mates have little wiggle room because of their sub-par record to date, so the pressure is on Demko to show once again he's capable of being a top-tier goalie in this league. He's had enough starts since returning from injury that he should be in game shape. Now it's time for him to find that higher level.

Joseph Woll, Toronto (2.69 GAA, .918 SV%)

Woll has been steady, even spectacular at times, in holding the fort in net for the Leafs over the past two months. He's already established career highs for appearances and wins, putting to rest any concerns he couldn't carry a heavy workload in the absence of his tandem partner, Anthony Stolarz, who is on the verge of returning to the lineup after an absence of almost two months. The expectation going forward is for the pair to likely alternate starts. Both have answered the question of accepting a heavy stretch of consecutive assignments, but the question of how they will be deployed at playoff time is not yet known, with so little to choose between them to date.

Trending Down

Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia (3.51 GAA, .900 SV%)

The Flyers are sinking steadily toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference, and that trend is visible in Ersson's statistics. There simply isn't enough talent in front of him to protect against the high-danger chances he's facing. He's still expected to get most of the work among the goalie trio, but chasing goalie wins with these goalies is not likely to be very rewarding for fantasy owners, considering the fading fortunes of the Flyers.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal (3.08 GAA, .885 SV%)

The Canadiens' streak through much of December and early January has given way to a bad stretch of five losses over six games, which has pushed Montreal to the fringe of playoff contention. Montembeault has been struggling to keep his team in games recently and is not being helped by the fact the Habs' offense is averaging two goals per game in that stretch. His GAA sits at 2.99 through 40 appearances, which is raising some questions about his inclusion as one of Team Canada's goalies in the upcoming 4-Nations Face-Off tournament.

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus (3.10 GAA, .895 SV%)

Merzlikins' heroics have been lauded in this column a few times this season, but this week he's in the lower ranks, coming off a pair of poor starts. It will be important to monitor this situation because the Blue Jackets are dealing with the largest injury list of their season right now. He has been so good for much of the campaign, but there's a sense the challenge may finally be too big to overcome. Although he's closing in on career-best marks in a few categories, his numbers may continue to slide in the wrong direction. It looks like the heavy workload and pressure is getting to him.