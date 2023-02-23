Should The Boston Bruins Make A Trade To Increase Stanley Cup Odds?

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The NHL Trade Deadline is coming up on March 3rd. This will be the final team a team can make a trade this season, so look for many contenders to fortify their lineups while worse teams sell off some valuable assets. Amongst the contenders looking to make a move are the league-leading Boston Bruins, who look like true championship contenders this season.

With Boston having the best record in the NHL already, should the Bruins make a trade to increase their Stanley Cup odds? Some believe they should not mess with a good thing, but we will go over some possible NHL Trade Deadline moves that would improve the Bruins' odds to win the Stanley Cup. Sign up with the Massachusetts betting promos listed below to get ready to bet on the Bruins on the best Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup Odds Update

The Boston Bruins have been fantastic this season, as they currently possess an NHL-best 91 points. They have dominated the regular season, especially at home where they hold a 24-2-3 record. Because of these, it is no surprise that the Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup odds update lists the team as the favorite to win it all this season.

The Bruins' odds to win the Stanley Cup sit at +500. This means a $10 bet on the Bruins' Stanley Cup odds would win $50. Rounding out the top five in the Stanley Cup odds are the Colorado Avalanche (+700), Carolina Hurricanes (+700), Toronto Maple Leafs (+900), and Tampa Bay Lightning (+1200).

NHL Promos To Bet On Stanley Cup Odds

Whether you think the Boston Bruins will win the 2023 Stanley Cup or your faith is in another team, sign up for these NHL promos and claim the welcome offers to use on Stanley Cup odds today.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer gives new users $1,000 in bonus bets to use on Boston Bruins picks.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL offer gives new users a first NHL bet on Caesars Sportsbook, up to $1,250. You will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits when you sign up today.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code offer gives new users $150 in bet credits instantly after placing a $5 bet on Stanley Cup odds today.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code offer is giving new users a sign-up bonus of $100 in Bonus Bets on launch day, which can be used on Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup odds.

BetRivers Massachusetts Promo Code offer for new users give you a Second Chance Bet to use on the Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup odds, up to $500.

Should The Boston Bruins Make A Trade To Increase Stanley Cup Odds?

As we approach the NHL Trade Deadline, many are wondering if the Boston Bruins should make a trade to increase their Stanley Cup odds. While they are already the favorites to win it all this season, there are certainly areas where they could improve.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney seems focused on trading for a defenseman ahead of the March 3rd deadline. Boston has been linked heavily to Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov, who appears guaranteed to be on the move. Another option for Boston at the position could be Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.

If Boston makes a move, there is a good chance their Stanley Cup odds will improve. In other words, if you think the Bruins will win the Stanley Cup this season, you should claim the NHL promos above and bet on the Bruins prior to the NHL Trade Deadline.