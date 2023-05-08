Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets for May 8

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Just one game on the docket tonight and it's way out West in Edmonton for Game 3 as the Golden Knights visit the Oilers. The series is knotted at 1-1. Vegas jumped all over the Oilers in Game 1 and clearly looked like the more rested team in its 6-4 gun-slinging win. But then Edmonton returned the favor and was clearly the better team in its 5-1 win in Game 2. Leon Draisaitl is having a historic postseason performance. He's got 17 points in eight games, with 13 of those being goals. He potted four in Game 1 and two in Game 2. Six goals in two games? Sheesh. Connor McDavid also put two in the back of the net and is now tied for second in postseason points with 15. Oiler D-man Evan Bouchard is third in postseason points with 14 and has four points in this series already. Did the Oilers' wagon get rolling too fast for the Knights to slow it down? Tonight will be a big momentum swing, so let's get into the best NHL bets for tonight!

Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight

I, for one, have been all aboard the Oilers' wagon this whole year, so I'm sittin' pretty in it again tonight. McDavid is a wagon all on his own on home ice, so I'm hammering him to be buzzin' tonight. How can you not take a flyer on some Oilers' power-play points when they've scored a power-play goal in all eight playoff games so far? And then there's Leon Draisaitl, who needs no further explanation.

Connor McDavid (EDM) over 3.5 shots on goal -160

Evan Bouchard (EDM) over 0.5 power-play points -125

Leon Draisaitl (EDM) anytime goalscorer -155



I fully expect the Golden Knights to muster a more impressive effort than they had in Game 2. If they're going to do so, they need their big guns to step up. That starts and ends with Jack Eichel, who was acquired from Buffalo in 2021 for moments like this. Chandler Stephenson was an All-Star for Vegas this year and is second to Mark Stone for the team lead in postseason points. Vegas will need its D corps to contribute on the offensive end, too, so I'm looking at Alex Pietrangelo to make some noise.

Jack Eichel (VGK) over 3.5 shots on goal +105

Chandler Stephenson (VGK) over 0.5 points -135

Alex Pietrangelo (VGK) over 2.5 shots on goal +105

And alas, who will win this game? Vegas was one of the league's best road teams in the regular season and handled the Jets in Winnipeg in the first round. But the Oilers are a different beast. I think this one is closer than Game 2, with tons of back-and-forth, but I like the home team to take it when the final buzzer sounds.

Oilers ML -180

Alt Total Over 6.5 -155

Total 1st Period Over 1.5 -180

Happy hunting, y'all!

