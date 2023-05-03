Stanley Cup Playoffs: Expert Picks and Props for May 3

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Tonight's matchups are so juicy that I can hardly contain myself. I could write some drawn-out intro paragraph elaborating on their juiciness, but instead, we'll jump right into the best NHL bets for tonight!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Devils vs Hurricanes

Both of these teams seem to be trending in separate directions. After being neck-and-neck at the top of the Metro Divison – and Eastern Conference and NHL standings overall – for most of the regular season, they'll battle it out in the Second Round for a chance to advance. And honestly, I could see the winner of this series winning the East and even the Cup. The Devils might have gone seven with the Rangers, but boy did they look like perhaps the best team in the league in their four wins in the first round, especially in their 4-0 shutout win in Game 7. The Hurricanes limped to a win over the Islanders in the First Round, and need to muster up some extra oomph to slow down this speedy Devils attack. The Devils were one of the best road teams in the NHL this season, and I think they're carrying some serious momentum into tonight's contest.

Devils ML +100

Nico Hischier (NJ) over 2.5 shots on goal -130

Erik Haula (NJ) over 0.5 points +110

Oilers vs Golden Knights

I think many are quick to pick the Oilers in this series. The Oilers might be the best team still remaining in the playoffs on either side of the bracket. They definitely have the best player, and right now his name is not Connor McDavid (although McDavid is still playing unbelievably well). Leon Draisaitl torched the Kings in the First Round and has ascended to god mode. The Oilers also had 18 skaters notch a point against the Kings, which is an obnoxious sign of depth. But the Golden Knights looked solid in their five-game series win over the Jets, and although Winnipeg is no comparison to Edmonton, I think this will be a good series. These teams are used to seeing one another since they both play in the Pacific Division. Expect Bruce Cassidy's bunch to play a tough structure that limits the Oilers' opportunities. But that should happen after a tune-up game in Game 1 where the Oilers are just too fast and too good for Laurent Brossoit to handle.

Oilers ML -120

Evan Bouchard (EDM) over 0.5 points

Zach Hyman (EDM) over 2.5 shots on goal -160

Happy hunting, y'all!