Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

While the NBA breaks for their All-Star weekend, the NHL is up to business as usual. There are five games on the slate for the NHL this Friday. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Mads Sogaard, OTT vs. CHI ($25): With Ottawa's top two goalies injured, young netminder Sogaard has been called up from the AHL. His first start against the Flames went well, and this matchup is even easier. The Blackhawks are last in goals and shots on net allowed per game, so it doesn't get any easier for Sogaard.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at EDM ($27): This is an intriguing matchup. The reigning Vezina winner versus the top offense in the NHL. Edmonton has averaged 3.73 goals and 33.3 shots on net per contest, so as good as Shesterkin is, this is a daunting opponent and I wouldn't want to risk it.

CENTER

Anze Kopitar, LOS at ANA ($20): Since the start of January, Kopitar has 17 points in 15 games. He's picked up three points in two of his last three outings as well. This Southern California matchup features a Ducks team that is last in both GAA and shots on goal allowed per game, so it wouldn't be terribly surprising to see the Slovenian rack up multiple points once again.

CENTER TO AVOID

Evgeni Malkin, PIT at NYI ($24): This is a little tricky, as the Islanders play the Bruins on Saturday, so it's not obvious which game Ilya Sorokin (2.40 GAA, .923 save percentage) will be called on for. However, with a 2.64 GAA and .917 save percentage, Varlamov is better than most backups. Additionally, 24 of Malkin's 54 points have come on the power play, and the Islanders have a top-six penalty kill.

WING

Claude Giroux, OTT vs. CHI ($19): While Giroux was not the one to push the Senators over the edge, but his 49 points in 53 games shows that he is not at fault for the team failing to really push for the playoffs. The Blackhawks have allowed 33.6 shots on net per contest, which is not ideal given the current goaltending situation. With Alex Stalock dealing with some scary injury stuff, Petr Mrazek is effectively the number-one goal. He has an .884 save percentage.

Frank Vatrano, ANA vs. LOS ($16): Vatrano has seven goals in his last 11 games, but he still has an 8.3 shooting percentage on the season. That's how bad his puck luck was! He's in the groove right now, and the Kings have been relying on Pheonix Copley, a 31-year-old journeyman with a career .901 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN vs. DAL ($32): Kaprizov is an established star at this point, but his lofty salary is a concern in a matchup like this. Jake Oettinger has a 2.23 GAA and .925 save percentage, and the Stars have the second-ranked penalty kill. While Kaprizov gets it done at even strength, a whopping 29 of his 64 points have come on the power play.

Joe Pavelski, DAL at MIN ($22): By no means does it seem like Pavelski has lost a step, as he has 50 points in 55 games in his age-38 season. Having said that, he has been held without a goal in his last 11 games. I am assuming the Wild will be starting Filip Gustavsson in goal, and he has a 2.18 GAA and .926 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. PIT ($19): Dobson was hurt before the break, but he was healthy for the restart and has at least one point in four of his last five games. His last time hitting the ice he put eight shots on net as well, and he has 150 shots on goal in 53 games. The Penguins have allowed 34.0 shots on goal per contest, and with Tristan Jarry's return still up in the air, backup Casey DeSmith and his .907 save percentage could be in net.

Drew Doughty, LOS at ANA ($17): Doughty keeps racking up the assists. He has 32 helpers this season, including 16 on the power play. The Ducks, surprisingly, rank 28th in penalty-kill percentage. Sure, that's bad, but this is a team with a 4.13 GAA that has allowed 39.2 shots on net per contest as well.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at MIN ($22): Heiskanen's breakthrough campaign has been fueled in part by taking off on the power play. The Finn has 18 points with the extra man, but only two in his last 17 games. Well, the Wild have a top-10 penalty kill, and that's with Marc-Andre Fleury having a poor season. Gustavsson, on the other hand, has a .926 save percentage.

Kris Letang, PIT at NYI ($21): Letang has had trouble with his health this year, unfortunately an annual occurrence, but when he's hit the ice he's tallied 21 points in 35 games. For a defenseman, that is solid, though he only has one point in his last five outings. As I noted, Sorokin has a 2.40 GAA and .923 save percentage. Plus, the Islanders have a top-six penalty kill, and eight of Letang's 21 points have come on the power play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.