Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Breakdown

An exciting Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals saw Vegas earn a 5-2 win at home. Can Florida bounce back in Game 2 to even up the series? Or will the Golden Knights head to the Sunshine State two wins away from hoisting the Cup? For Monday, you have $125 in salary for five players. Your Superstar will rack up 1.5 times the points. Here is a lineup I was happy with.

SUPERSTAR

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. FLA ($23): When the hottest player in the playoffs is at home, why not go that route here? Marchessault has notched 10 goals and six assists over his last 11 games. He's on a six-game point streak wherein he's tallied 17 shots on net. Marchessault picked up a goal in Game 1, and I wouldn't bet against him doing it again in Game 2.

FLEX

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. FLA ($31): Marchessault's center is still the top scorer for the Golden Knights. After tallying two assists in Game 1, he has 20 points in 18 contests. The former Sabre has 61 shots on net as well, and his 9.8 shooting percentage is a little low for him. It's been eight games and 22 shots on target without a goal for Eichel. Maybe Monday is when that changes.

Adin Hill, VGK vs. FLA ($28): Hill was under fire in Game 1, but he stood up to it. He made 33 saves on 35 shots in earning a win. Even if Hill isn't as good in Game 2, I like the chances of him picking up a home win. This is as much a bet on another Vegas victory as a bet on Hill's performance.

Sam Bennett, FLA at VGK ($21): I do feel like balance is key in this series, as it isn't likely to be a walk. I did just mention that the Panthers picked up two goals and 35 shots on net in Game 1. Bennett had three of those shots, and he's put 58 shots on goal in 16 games. His 6.9 shooting percentage speaks to bad puck luck, and Bennett is a guy who scored 16 goals in 63 contests during the regular season.

Sam Reinhart, FLA at VGK ($20): Reinhart had his second 30-goal season in a row, with 16 of them coming with the extra man. He's racked up 3:29 per game in power-play time in the postseason, and his last four points have all come with the man advantage. The Golden Knights rank 14th in penalty-kill percentage among the 16 playoff squads, and the two teams below them were eliminated in six games. Power-play time could pay off for Reinhart on Monday.

