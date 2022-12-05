Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Looking for a pick-me-up on a Monday? How about a little hockey? There are six NHL games on the docket, and here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups. Good luck out there!

GOALIE

Dan Vladar, CGY vs. ARI ($25): There is a question of who will start in net for the Flames. Vladar, the definitive backup when the year began, has started four of Calgary's last six games, and in those starts he has an 1.97 GAA and .940 save percentage. So, do the Flames run with Vladar, or do they give Jacob Markstrom an easy matchup to try and get him on track? Either way, I want the Calgary goalie, as the Coyotes have averaged 2.68 goals and a paltry 24.1 shots on net per contest.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Logan Thompson, VGK at BOS ($35): Vegas has rebounded this season, and the goaltending has played a big role. Thompson has stepped up to the tune of a 2.53 GAA and .920 save percentage. That being said, this matchup is just too daunting. The Bruins are tops in the NHL in goals per game, and they simply don't lose at home.

CENTER

Nick Suzuki, MON at VAN ($20): Suzuki won't keep up his 26.5 shooting percentage, but he had 21 goals and 40 assists last season. Also, he had 20 power-play points last year and has eight this season. The Canucks have the 29th-ranked penalty kill, so if Suzuki plays around the 3:21 he's averaged in power-play time, it could pay off.

CENTER TO AVOID

Ryan O'Reilly, STL at NYR ($16): It seems like O'Reilly was kicking it into gear in November, but over his last eight games he only has three points. Igor Shesterkin is still trying to find his form as well, but his 2.59 GAA and .913 save percentage aren't bad. Plus, the Rangers have only allowed 29.2 shots on net per contest.

WING

Chris Kreider, NYR vs. STL ($26): Kreider has notched a point in each of his last five games. His shooting percentage has regressed from the 20.2 he managed last year, but he's still tallied 12 goals through 26 outings. The Blues have been surprisingly porous defensively, having allowed 33.3 shots on net per game and posting a 3.75 GAA.

Tyler Toffoli, CGY vs. ARI ($19): In addition to 17 points, Toffoli has put 74 shots on net through 24 games. That's what intrigues me the most in this matchup. They Coyotes have gotten surprisingly-good goaltending (based on low expectations), but still have a 3.45 GAA because they've allowed 34.8 shots on net per contest.

WINGS TO AVOID

Mark Stone, VGK at BOS ($22): Stone has interestingly only managed two power-play points over his last 20 games, though this matchup wouldn't be great even for somebody on fire with the extra man. The Bruins have a top-four penalty kill, not to mention the lowest GAA in the league.

Anthony Mantha, WAS at EDM ($13): Mantha had two points against Vancouver to close out November, but those are his only two points in his last eight games. I am also making this recommendation assuming, as projected, Stuart Skinner is in net for the Oilers, and he has a .914 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Devon Toews, COL at PHI ($17): Toews only has one goal on 32 shots on net, but he's also added 13 assists in 20 games. Defensemen need not be snipers to stand out. Carter Hart has been having a rough go of it recently, as over his last 10 starts the goalie has posted a 3.55 GAA and .873 save percentage.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, VAN vs. MON ($12): Ekman-Larsson still plays a decent amount of minutes, as the veteran has averaged 20:57 per game in ice time, including 1:42 with the extra man. He also has four assists and nine shots on goal in his last six outings. The Canadiens are on the first night of a back-to-back Monday, but the team has a 3.46 GAA and have allowed 33.0 shots on net per game, so I'm not worried either way.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at BOS ($23): Well, I already said the Bruins have the league's lowest GAA and a top-five penalty kill. Let me dig a little deeper into how the Bruins are getting it done, though. Linus Ullmark has an 1.93 GAA and .936 save percentage, making him one of the top netminders in the NHL this year.

Ivan Provorov, PHI vs. COL ($17): While Alexandar Georgiev's last couple of starts for the Avalanche have been dodgy, all in all he has a 2.58 GAA and .922 save percentage. Also, Provorov is not in the position to take advantage of Colorado's mediocre penalty kill, as he has one power-play point in 25 games.

