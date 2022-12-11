Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Yahoo does not fear a Sunday matinee. The main slate of contests features all six games on the docket, even though that means a 3 p.m. EST start. Hopefully you can get your lineups in by then. Here are my recommendations.

GOALIE

Carter Hart, PHI at ARI ($25): Maybe this will go down as getting too cute, but I want to take a shot on Hart at this salary. He struggled following a hot start, but has compiled a 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage from his last three outings. It's only three starts, but the Coyotes have averaged 2.68 goals and a league-low 23.4 shots on net. That makes Hart worth rostering to me.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. BOS ($32): Thompson came up big in Boston to end the Bruins' home winning streak, but he's recently been bombarded with shots facing at least 36 in four of his last five appearances. Boston is likely to make things tough on Thompson having produced 3.92 goals and 35.3 shots on net per game.

CENTER

Boone Jenner, CLM vs. LOS ($19): Jenner has notched a point in five of his last six games. He gets the Kings, who are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Jonathan Quick will be in net, and he enters with a 3.42 GAA and .887 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Ryan O'Reilly, STL vs. COL ($17): After a few poor starts, Alexandar Georgiev looked good in his last outing. He's also posted a 2.65 GAA and .920 save percentage. And while the Avalanche maintain the 21st-ranked penalty kill, O'Reilly only has one power-play point this season.

WING

Travis Konecny, PHI at ARI ($18): Since returning from injury, Konecny has four points in five games. On the year, he's at nine power-play points. In addition to allowing an average of 35.0 shots, the Coyotes have the 22nd-ranked penalty kill.

Jordan Eberle, SEA at FLA ($17): Eberle has racked up 22 points, with some big games of late. In four of his last 13 outings, he's registered multiple points - including a four-assist effort against the Kings. The Panthers are playing for a second straight night, and Spencer Knight couldn't dress Saturday due to an illness. If he can't go Sunday, the Panthers are in real trouble.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex Ovechkin, WAS at WPG ($30): Ovechkin has been excellent as he approaches 800 career goals, though empty netters have recently played a part. And at this salary, I don't like him in this matchup. Connor Hellebuyck has been stellar with a 2.24 GAA and .932 save percentage. The Jets also boast a top-five penalty kill, and of course Ovi is used to doing a lot of his damage with the extra man.

Mark Stone, VGK vs. BOS ($20): Even at home, this matchup looks ominous for Stone and company. The Bruins have been swapping starts for their goalies, and it's Linus Ullmark's turn with his 1.82 GAA and .939 save percentage. The Bruins have also only given up 28.7 shots while maintaining the league's best penalty kill.

DEFENSE

Devon Toews, COL at STL ($17): Toews has produced 15 points, even though he only has a 2.5 shooting percentage. Facing the Blues is as beneficial as better puck luck would be as they come in with a 3.89 GAA and the NHL's worst penalty kill. Toews has only averaged 1:44 per game on the power play, but he's been on the top unit recently with Nathan MacKinnon out.

Tony DeAngelo, PHI at ARI ($14): DeAngelo was just a healthy scratch…even though he's on a four-game point streak. That's some John Tortorella nonsense, and DeAngelo should be back in the lineup Sunday. He's also averaged 3:40 on the power play while the Coyotes have the 22nd-ranked penalty kill.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

John Carlson, WAS at WPG ($23): Carlson's 10.0 shooting percentage will likely regress, and Hellebuyck should play a role in that with his excellent stats. Carlson has logged a whopping 4:41 per game on the power play, but the Jets are pretty good shorthanded.

Hampus Lindholm, BOS at VGK ($19): Lindholm has only managed two points over his last nine games - both assists. Part of the problem is that when Charlie McAvoy returned from injury, Lindholm lost his spot on the top power-play unit. The Golden Knights have a below-average penalty kill, but he's not in line to take advantage of that. That leaves the Finn to face Logan Thompson and his .918 save percentage at even-strength.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.