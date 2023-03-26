Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The NHL slate is skewed early on Sunday. In fact, only one of the five games starts later than 6 p.m. EDT, and the first one's at 3. That means you need to get your DFS lineups in early. Here are the players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at ARI ($38): Sunday features four games between teams on the second leg of a back-to-back, and then there is this matchup. Georgiev has posted a 2.53 GAA and .919 save percentage, and will be behind a rested squad. Not only that, the Coyotes have only averaged a league-low 25.6 shots on net.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Joseph Woll, TOR at NAS ($32): The Predators haven't been that great offensively, but Woll is Toronto's third-string goalie and the club will be on the road for a second straight day. The 24-year-old has appeared in all of seven NHL games during his career, so this salary is too steep for someone of that type of experience.

CENTER

J.T. Miller, VAN at CHI ($26): Miller has recently starred for the Canucks with multiple points in eight of his last 11 outings. I could easily see that happening again Sunday since the Blackhawks will likely have Petr Mrazek in net, and he's produced a 3.63 GAA and .895 save percentage this season.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. BOS ($27): These are the two teams with the lowest GAAs and best penalty kills, so I'm not expecting much offense either way. Boston has a goaltending tandem not even Carolina can match as "backup" Jeremy Swayman has managed a 2.19 GAA and .921 save percentage. Therefore, I'm avoiding Aho.

WING

Valeri Nichushkin, COL at ARI ($23): Nichushkin is riding a five-game point streak, which has lifted him up to 41 points over 42 games. - including 14 with the extra man. The Coyotes maintain the 24th-ranked penalty kill, but they've also notably allowed 35.6 shots - second most in the NHL.

Matt Duchene, NAS vs. TOR (19): Duchene is the last notable name standing among Nashville forwards. While he was on a cold stretch for a bit, he's produced five points over his last three games. Now Duchene is at home and getting the inexperienced Joseph Woll in the opposing net, and that could keep him hot.

WINGS TO AVOID

David Pastrnak, BOS at CAR ($36): Like I said, this is a battle of two elite defensive teams, and the Bruins are on the road to boot. As such, Pastrnak is a risky option. He lists the highest salary of any non-goaltender on Sunday, which means his margin for error is thin. Then there's the fact the Hurricanes sit second in GAA and penalty-kill percentage and first in shots allowed.

Clayton Keller, ARI vs. COL ($23): Keller has been one of the top producers this year, but he's been doing it in the anonymity of Arizona. That being said, Georgiev comes in with a 2.53 GAA and .919 save percentage, and the Avs aren't one of the teams on a back-to-back. It's not about home cooking either, as Georgiev's save percentage is .919 both at home and on the road.

DEFENSE

Devon Toews, COL at ARI ($19): Toews doesn't receive much power-play time, but it hasn't stopped him from succeeding with 38 points and 143 shots - and that's with a 4.2 shooting percentage, which would be a career-low. He's potted two goals in his last four outings, and the Coyotes have struggled to a 3.42 GAA.

Seth Jones, CHI vs. VAN ($14): The Blackhawks managed to avoid catching Thatcher Demko, with Collin Delia maintaining a 3.34 GAA and .879 save percentage. Delia has played a role in the fact the Canucks carry the league's worst penalty kill. Jones has been cold since losing a few key teammates, but he's still seeing a lot of power-play duty and has recorded 10 PPPs this season.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Brent Burns, CAR vs. BOS ($22): Even with a new team, Burns has continued to operate as a key cog on the man-advantage with 22 of his 54 points coming during that situation. But as previously noted, the Bruins boast the league's best penalty kill. And when Jeremy Swayman and his stellar stats are between the pipes, Boston doesn't skip a beat.

Janis Moser, ARI vs. COL ($18): Moser does have three points in his last four games, but 28 overall. 10 of those have come on the power play, but only one across his last 18 games. Perhaps most concerning, Moser only has 76 shots through 73 appearances. I prefer defensemen who fire more pucks on net, especially when facing a goalie like Georgiev and his .919 save percentage.

