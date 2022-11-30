Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

November closes Wednesday. Before we hit December, there are four games on the slate. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Matt Murray, TOR vs. SAN ($31): Since returning from injury, Murray has a 2.17 GAA and .938 save percentage through six starts. The Sharks are just below average in terms of goals per game, but they are also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, so that's a knock against them Wednesday.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Cam Talbot, OTT vs. NYR ($28): Talbot faces his old team (though it's been a while, to be sure) with a 2.51 GAA and .919 save percentage. However, while the Rangers have averaged 3.00 goals per game, that's on 34.2 shots on net per contest. Meanwhile, the Senators have given up 33.6 shots on goal per game. Talbot could be quite busy.

CENTER

Dylan Cozens, BUF at DET ($17): Tage Thompson has been the star, but Cozens is breaking through in a big way. He has six goals and 10 assists through 22 games playing the most minutes of his career (including 2:41 per game with the extra man). The Red Wings have done DFS players a solid by letting us know early that Alex Nedeljkovic is starting this one. He has a 4.01 GAA and .880 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Logan Couture, SAN at TOR ($18): It's the inverse of my recommendation of Murray in net. Couture is the one on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Murray has a .938 save percentage over his last six outings. I also tend to be lower on Couture than Tomas Hertl, since he centers the second line and doesn't get Timo Meier on his wing.

WING

Zach Hyman, EDM at CHI ($22): Hyman had a strong first season with the Oilers, tallying 27 goals and 27 assists. This year he has nine goals and 13 assists through 22 games, including seven points with the extra man. In addition to having a 3.62 GAA, the Blackhawks have the 27th-ranked penalty kill.

Calle Jarnkrok, TOR vs. SAN ($11): Jarnkrok has gotten a chance to skate on Toronto's second line alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Wouldn't you know it, Jarnkrok is on a three-game point streak. The Sharks will likely be starting Aaron Dell, just called up from the AHL, in this game. The 33-year-old has a career .905 save percentage. Which, you know, is why he was in the AHL.

WINGS TO AVOID

Claude Giroux, OTT vs. NYR ($18): Giroux has nine goals and 11 assist in his first season with the Senators. However, that's with an 18.4 shooting percentage. The former Flyer has put 49 shots on net in 21 games. New York, meanwhile, has only allowed 28.9 shots on goal per contest. The Rangers could keep Giroux in check.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR at OTT ($13): Lafreniere has yet to take that step forward many expected this season, though a 6.7 shooting percentage has played a role in that. However, until he gets into the swing of things, I am less confident against the one-time first-overall pick against Talbot and his .919 save percentage. Additionally, while the Senators have a mediocre penalty kill, Lafreniere doesn't have a single power-play point.

DEFENSE

Moritz Seider, DET vs. BUF ($17): OK, maybe Seider is starting to get into the swing of things. He has six points in his last five games. On top of that, he's averaged 3:24 per contest with the extra man. The Sabres have a 3.59 GAA, and they rank 28th on the penalty kill for good measure.

Caleb Jones, CHI vs. EDM ($13): Seth Jones is back, but his brother Caleb has been his equal recently. Caleb has a three-game point streak, giving him nine points in 18 games. The Oilers have given up 33.4 shots on net per contest, and it seems like Jack Campbell will be in net for this one. If so, Campbell has a 4.04 GAA and .875 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Erik Karlsson, SAN at TOR ($27): This salary is a concern with Karlsson on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Then, you throw in the fact the Maple Leafs have only allowed 29.0 shots on net per game, and also Murray's 2.17 GAA and .938 save percentage since returning from injury.

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. NYR ($17): When Chabot has been healthy, he's produced, though his 8.1 shooting percentage seems likely to regress. The Rangers don't allow many shots, a mere 28.9 on net per game. Plus, they have Igor Shesterkin. While the reigning Vezina winner has a .913 save percentage this year, his career save percentage is .926.

