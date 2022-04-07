RotoWire Partners
RotoWire Staff Picks: UFC 273

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
April 7, 2022

This article is part of our RotoWire Staff Picks series.

Alexander Volkanovski looks to make his third title defense against the Korean Zombie, plus a unification bout at bantamweight is on tap between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling, as the UFC heads to Jacksonville for UFC 273.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings preview courtesy of Jon Litterine.

Also, don't forget to tune into Fight IQ live Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST on the RotoWire MMA Youtube Channel, where Chris, Shaun and Joe will break down the card from top to bottom, featuring a more in-depth look at the selections below.
 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Alexander Volkanovski (-800) vs.
Chan Sung Jung (+500)

Featherweight
Championship

VolkanovskiVolkanovskiVolkanovski
(C) Aljamain Sterling (+350) vs.
(IC) Petr Yan (-475)

Bantamweight
Championship

YanYanYan
Gilbert Burns (+385) vs.
Khamzat Chimaev (-525)

Welterweight

ChimaevChimaevChimaev
Mackenzie Dern (-115) vs.
Tecia Torres (-105)

Women's
Strawweight

TorresDernTorres
Vinc Pichel (-135) vs.
Mark O. Madsen (+115)

Lightweight

MadsenMadsenMadsen
     
UFC 273 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2022 RECORD 8-611-38-6
2022 PERCENTAGE .571.786.571
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  213-133220-126 176-131
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .616.636.573

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

(C) Alexander Volkanovski (-800) vs.
Chan Sung Jung (+500)

Featherweight
Championship

VolkanovskiVolkanovski
(C) Aljamain Sterling (+350) vs.
(IC) Petr Yan (-475)

Bantamweight
Championship

YanYan
Gilbert Burns (+385) vs.
Khamzat Chimaev (-525)

Welterweight

KhimaevChimaev
Mackenzie Dern (-115) vs.
Tecia Torres (-105)

Women's
Strawweight

TorresTorres
Vinc Pichel (-135) vs.
Mark O. Madsen (+115)

Lightweight

PichelMadsen
    
UFC 273 RECORD 0-00-0
2022 RECORD 12-27-7
2022 PERCENTAGE .857.500
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 147-88145-90
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .626.617

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

(C) Alexander Volkanovski (-800) vs.
Chan Sung Jung (+500)

Featherweight
Championship

VolkanovskiVolkanovski
(C) Aljamain Sterling (+350) vs.
(IC) Petr Yan (-475)

Bantamweight
Championship

YanYan
Gilbert Burns (+385) vs.
Khamzat Chimaev (-525)

Welterweight

ChimaevChrimaev
Mackenzie Dern (-115) vs.
Tecia Torres (-105)

Women's
Strawweight

TorresDern
Vinc Pichel (-135) vs.
Mark O. Madsen (+115)

Lightweight

MadsenMadsen
    
UFC 273 RECORD 0-00-0
2022 RECORD 9-58-6
2022 PERCENTAGE .643.571
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 49-2425-20
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .671.556

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
