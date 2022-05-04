RotoWire Partners
RotoWire Staff Picks: UFC 274

Jake Letarski 
An action-packed main event headlines UFC 274 on Saturday, where Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje will throw down with the 155-pound belt on the line. Setting the table for that clash is a women's strawweight championship bout between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Charles Oliveira (-165) vs.
Justin Gaethje (+145)

Lightweight
Championship

GaethjeGaethjeOliveira
(C) Rose Namajunas (-195) vs.
Carla Esparza (+165)

Women's
Strawweight
Championship

NamjunasNamajunasNamajunas
Michael Chandler (-410) vs.
Tony Ferguson (+310)

Lightweight

ChandlerChandlerChandler
Mauricio Rua (+195) vs.
Ovince Saint Preux (-240)

Light
Heavyweight

Saint PreuxSaint PreuxRua
Donald Cerrone (-165) vs.
Joe Lauzon (+145)

Lightweight

CerroneCerroneLauzon
     
UFC 274 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2022 RECORD 11-815-411-8
2022 PERCENTAGE .579.789.579
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  216-135224-127 179-133
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .615.638.574

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

(C) Charles Oliveira (-165) vs.
Justin Gaethje (+145)

Lightweight
Championship

OliveiraOliveira
(C) Rose Namajunas (-195) vs.
Carla Esparza (+165)

Women's
Strawweight
Championship

NamajunasEsparza
Michael Chandler (-410) vs.
Tony Ferguson (+310)

Lightweight

FergusonChandler
Mauricio Rua (+195) vs.
Ovince Saint Preux (-240)

Light
Heavyweight

Saint PreuxSaint Preux
Donald Cerrone (-165) vs.
Joe Lauzon (+145)

Lightweight

CerroneCerrone
    
UFC 274 RECORD 0-00-0
2022 RECORD 14-510-9
2022 PERCENTAGE .737.526
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 149-91148-92
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .621.617

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

(C) Charles Oliveira (-165) vs.
Justin Gaethje (+145)

Lightweight
Championship

GaethjeGaethje
(C) Rose Namajunas (-195) vs.
Carla Esparza (+165)

Women's
Strawweight
Championship

NamajunasEsparza
Michael Chandler (-410) vs.
Tony Ferguson (+310)

Lightweight

ChandlerChandler
Mauricio Rua (+195) vs.
Ovince Saint Preux (-240)

Light
Heavyweight

Saint PreuxSaint Preux
Donald Cerrone (-165) vs.
Joe Lauzon (+145)

Lightweight

LauzonCerrone
    
UFC 274 RECORD 0-00-0
2022 RECORD 12-711-8
2022 PERCENTAGE .632.578
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 52-2628-22
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .667.560

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

