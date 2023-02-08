MMA Betting
Fight IQ: UFC 284 Preview, Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

Written by 
Christopher Olson 
February 8, 2023

This article is part of our Fight IQ series.

The UFC 284 Fight IQ Preview is LIVE. Tune in FRIDAY at 8 PM EST as Joe, Shaun, and Chris return with an in-depth breakdown of the event on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. The UFC will make history Saturday, as the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the world square off for the lightweight championship. Will Alexander Volkanovski's elite boxing dismantle yet another opponent, or will the dominance of the champion's grappling be too much to handle? If that weren't enough, the interim featherweight champion will be crowned when slick kickboxer Yair Rodriguez takes on the incredibly powerful Josh Emmett. Make sure to join the boys in LIVE CHAT to have all your questions answered.

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about  DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@Sniper_DFS: The host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." @Sniper_DFS also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army. The Sniper is a 6x DraftKings Qualifier.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Christopher Olson plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Sommerset, FanDuel: Christop, Yahoo: Martins.
Christopher Olson writes DFS articles and blogs for a variety of sports including MLB, NFL and MMA. Follow him on Twitter @RealChrisOlson
