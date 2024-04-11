Fight IQ: UFC 300 Preview, Pereira vs. Hill

This article is part of our Fight IQ series.

We are back, and we are live! Chris, Joe, and Drake return with an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 300 fight card on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. Saturday's slate is packed with so many quality fights that it would be hard to reference even half of them here. Still, we can bring particular focus to the main event, which will see Alex Pereira attempt to become a champion in a second weight class when he takes on light heavyweight strap-holder Jamahal Hill. This will be preceded by fellow countrywomen battling for a top spot, as Zhang Weili attempts to defend her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan. Tune in to the LIVE CHAT to have all of your questions answered during the show!

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest in writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

Please subscribe to our new RotoWire MMA YouTube channel! Click here.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Christopher Olson plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Sommerset, FanDuel: Christop, Yahoo: Martins.