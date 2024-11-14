Fight IQ: UFC 309 Preview, Jones vs. Miocic

This article is part of our Fight IQ series.

We are back, and we are live! Chris, Joe, and Drake return with an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 309 fight card on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. In what will likely be the last UFC fight for both men, MMA legends Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will square off for the heavyweight title. This will be preceded by a rematch of one of the most hotly anticipated fights of the last five years, as Charles Oliveira takes on Michael Chandler in a bout with clear title implications. Tune in and chat live during the show to have your questions answered!

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest in writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

