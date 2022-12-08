Mixed Martial Arts
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
RotoWire Expert Picks: UFC 282 Main Card

RotoWire Expert Picks: UFC 282 Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
December 8, 2022

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

UFC 282 was originally supposed to be a Light Heavyweight Championship rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira, but a shoulder injury from Prachazka scratched the bout and led to Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev being left to duke it out for the vacant belt. Several additional fan favorites will be competing on a card that while lacking top-heavy starpower and title fights, is incredibly deep with contenders from top to bottom.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings MMA preview courtesy of Jon Litterine. We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
Jan Blachowicz (+200) vs.
Magomed Ankalaev (-240)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

AnkalaevAnkalaevTBD
Paddy Pimblett (-190) vs.
Jared Gordon (+160)

Lightweight

GordonPimblettTBD
Santiago Ponzinibbio (-380) vs.
Alex Morono (+310)

Catchweight
(180 pounds)

MoronoMoronoTBD
Darren Till (+120) vs.
Dricus Du Plessis (-140)

Middleweight

Du PlessisTillTBD
Bryce Mitchell (+130) vs.
Ilia Topuria (-150)

Featherweight

TopuriaMitchellTBD
 

 

   
     
UFC 282 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2022 RECORD 32-2439-1723-23
2022 PERCENTAGE .571.696.500
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  237-151247-141 191-148
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .611.637.563

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

Jan Blachowicz (+200) vs.
Magomed Ankalaev (-240)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

AnkalaevTBD
Paddy Pimblett (-190) vs.
Jared Gordon (+160)

Lightweight

GordonTBD
Santiago Ponzinibbio (-380) vs.
Alex Morono (+310)

Catchweight
(180 pounds)

PonzinibbioTBD
Darren Till (+120) vs.
Dricus Du Plessis (-140)

Middleweight

Du PlessisTBD
Frankie Edgar (+175) vs.
Chris Gutierrez (-205)

Featherweight

MitchellTBD
 

 

  
    
UFC 282 RECORD 0-00-0
2022 RECORD 36-2037-19
2022 PERCENTAGE .643.661
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 171-106175-102
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .617.632

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

Jan Blachowicz (+200) vs.
Magomed Ankalaev (-240)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

AnkalaevAnkalaev
Paddy Pimblett (-190) vs.
Jared Gordon (+160)

Lightweight

PimblettPimblett
Santiago Ponzinibbio (-380) vs.
Alex Morono (+310)

Catchweight
(180 pounds)

PonzinibbioMorono
Darren Till (+120) vs.
Dricus Du Plessis (-140)

Middleweight

TillDu Plessis
Bryce Mitchell (+130) vs.
Ilia Topuria (-150)

Featherweight

TopuriaTopuria
 

 

  
    
UFC 282 RECORD 0-00-0
2022 RECORD 36-2036-20
2022 PERCENTAGE .643.643
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 76-3953-34
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .661.609

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MMA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MMA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jake Letarski
Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
Drake's Takes: UFC 282 Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
Drake's Takes: UFC 282 Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
Fight IQ: UFC 282 Preview, Blachowicz vs Ankalaev
Fight IQ: UFC 282 Preview, Blachowicz vs Ankalaev
MMA Best Bets: Cole's Picks, Odds, and Predictions for UFC 282
MMA Best Bets: Cole's Picks, Odds, and Predictions for UFC 282
DraftKings MMA: UFC 282 DFS Preview
DraftKings MMA: UFC 282 DFS Preview
UFC Orlando DFS Preview and Predictions: The MMA Mashup
UFC Orlando DFS Preview and Predictions: The MMA Mashup
Drake's Takes: UFC Orlando Thompson vs. Holland
Drake's Takes: UFC Orlando Thompson vs. Holland