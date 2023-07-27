Mixed Martial Arts
RotoWire MMA Expert Picks: UFC 291 Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
July 27, 2023

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

While no official title fights will be headlining July's second pay-per-view event, the UFC will be bringing back its "BMF" Championship -- a rematch of a former Fight of the Year-winner between two men who will swing for the fences until one goes down: Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings UFC 291 preview courtesy of Jon Litterine. We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
Dustin Poirier (-150) vs.
Justin Gaethje (+130)

Lightweight

GaethjePoirierPoirier
Jan Blachowicz (-125) vs.
Alex Pereira (-105)

Light
Heavyweight

PereiraPereiraBlachowicz
Stephen Thompson (-170) vs.
Michel Pereira (+145)

Welterweight

ThompsonPereiraPereira
Tony Ferguson (+270) vs.
Bobby Green (-350)

Lightweight

GreenGreenGreen
Michael Chiesa (+125) vs.
Kevin Holland (-145)

Welterweight

HollandHollandChiesa
 

 

   
     
UFC 291 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2023 RECORD 23-1724-1621-19
2023 PERCENTAGE .575.600.525
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  262-171272-161 214-170
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .605.628.557

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

Dustin Poirier (-150) vs.
Justin Gaethje (+130)

Lightweight

GaethjePoirier
Jan Blachowicz (-125) vs.
Alex Pereira (-105)

Light
Heavyweight

PereiraPereira
Stephen Thompson (-170) vs.
Michel Pereira (+145)

Welterweight

ThompsonThompson
Tony Ferguson (+270) vs.
Bobby Green (-350)

Lightweight

GreenGreen
Michael Chiesa (+125) vs.
Kevin Holland (-145)

Welterweight

HollandHolland
 

 

  
    
UFC 291 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 24-1625-15
2023 PERCENTAGE .600.625
2022 RECORD 38-2339-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 207-125202-120
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .623.627

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

Dustin Poirier (-150) vs.
Justin Gaethje (+130)

Lightweight

PoirierGaethje
Jan Blachowicz (-125) vs.
Alex Pereira (-105)

Light
Heavyweight

BlachowiczBlachowicz
Stephen Thompson (-170) vs.
Michel Pereira (+145)

Welterweight

ThompsonThompson
Tony Ferguson (+270) vs.
Bobby Green (-350)

Lightweight

GreenFerguson
Michael Chiesa (+125) vs.
Kevin Holland (-145)

Welterweight

HollandChiesa
 

 

  
    
UFC 291 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 25-1522-18
2023 PERCENTAGE .625.550
2022 RECORD 39-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .639.639
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 104-5678-54
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .650.591

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

