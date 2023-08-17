Mixed Martial Arts
RotoWire MMA Expert Picks: UFC 292 Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
August 17, 2023

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

Two title fights go down Saturday night in Boston at UFC 292, finishing off with Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight belt against rising star Sean O'Malley. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili will defend her strawweight belt against challenger Amanda Lemos.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings UFC 292 preview courtesy of Jon Litterine. We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Aljamain Sterling (-260) vs.
Sean O'Malley (+210)

Bantamweight
Championship

SterlingSterlingSterling
(C) Zhang Weili (-330) vs.
Amanda Lemos (+240)

Women's
Strawweight
Championship

ZhangZhangZhang
Neil Magny (+340) vs.
Ian Garry (-440)

Welterweight

MagnyGarryMagny
Mario Bautista (-225) vs.
Da'Mon Blackshear (+180)

Bantamweight

BautistaBautistaBautista
Marlon Vera (-185) vs.
Pedro Munhoz (+155)

Bantamweight

MunhozVeraMunhoz
     
UFC 292 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2023 RECORD 27-1727-1722-22
2023 PERCENTAGE .614.614.500
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  266-171275-162 215-173
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .609.629.554

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

(C) Aljamain Sterling (-260) vs.
Sean O'Malley (+210)

Bantamweight
Championship

SterlingSterling
(C) Zhang Weili (-330) vs.
Amanda Lemos (+240)

Women's
Strawweight
Championship

ZhangZhang
Neil Magny (+340) vs.
Ian Garry (-440)

Welterweight

GarryGarry
Mario Bautista (-225) vs.
Da'Mon Blackshear (+180)

Bantamweight

BautistaBlackshear
Marlon Vera (-185) vs.
Pedro Munhoz (+155)

Bantamweight

VeraVera
    
UFC 292 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 28-1628-16
2023 PERCENTAGE .636.636
2022 RECORD 38-2339-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 211-125205-121
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .628.628

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

(C) Aljamain Sterling (-260) vs.
Sean O'Malley (+210)

Bantamweight
Championship

SterlingSterling
(C) Zhang Weili (-330) vs.
Amanda Lemos (+240)

Women's
Strawweight
Championship

ZhangZhang
Neil Magny (+340) vs.
Ian Garry (-440)

Welterweight

GarryGarry
Mario Bautista (-225) vs.
Da'Mon Blackshear (+180)

Bantamweight

BautistaBautista
Marlon Vera (-185) vs.
Pedro Munhoz (+155)

Bantamweight

VeraMunhoz
    
UFC 292 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 27-1723-21
2023 PERCENTAGE .614.523
2022 RECORD 39-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .639.639
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 106-5879-57
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .646.581

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

