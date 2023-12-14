MMA Betting
RotoWire MMA Expert Picks: UFC 296 Main Card

Jake Letarski 
December 14, 2023

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

UFC 296 is an absolute banger of a card to close out 2023, as it features two title fights, as well as multiple legends of the sport squaring off against the next generation of title contenders.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings UFC 296 preview courtesy of Jon Litterine. We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
Leon Edwards (-155) vs.
Colby Covington (+130)

Welterweight
Championship

CovingtonEdwardsEdwards
Alexandre Pantoja (-180) vs.
Brandon Royval (+150)

Flyweight
Championship

PantojaPantojaPantoja
Shavkat Rakhmonov (-520) vs.
Stephen Thompson (+390)

Welterweight

RakhmonovRakhmonovRakhmonov
Tony Ferguson (+260) vs.
Paddy Pimblett (-325)

Lightweight

PimblettPimblettPimblett
     
UFC 296 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2023 RECORD 39-2440-2331-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .619.635.492
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  278-178288-168 224-183
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .610.632.550

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
Leon Edwards (-155) vs.
Colby Covington (+130)

Welterweight
Championship

CovingtonCovingtonCovington
Alexandre Pantoja (-180) vs.
Brandon Royval (+150)

Flyweight
Championship

PantojaPantojaPantoja
Shavkat Rakhmonov (-520) vs.
Stephen Thompson (+390)

Welterweight

RakhmonovRakhmonovRakhmonov
Tony Ferguson (+260) vs.
Paddy Pimblett (-325)

Lightweight

FergusonPimblettPimblett
     
UFC 296 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2023 RECORD 39-2441-2233-30
2023 PERCENTAGE .619.651.524
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 222-133120-6389-66
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .625.656.574

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

