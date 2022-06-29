Fight IQ: UFC 276 Preview, Cannonier vs Adesanya

This article is part of our DraftKings MMA series.

Mark your calendar FRIDAY, 8 PM ET for the LIVE Fight IQ UFC 276 Preview! The MMA Monk joins Joe and Chris for an in-depth breakdown of the event on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. We generally don't see trilogy fights when one person has won the first two meetings, but Max Holloway's valiant effort in the rematch with bantamweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will give him a third bite at the apple in the co-main event. The bright lights will then turn to Israel Adesanya as he looks to stay undefeated in the middleweight division against title challenger Jared Cannonier. Make sure to join the boys in LIVE CHAT to have all your questions answered!

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Monk AKA "The Monkmatician": MMA Engineer. Huge UFC stat guy & the curator of Salary Voodoo. With more MMA data points than you can shake a stick at, follow him on Twitter (@MonkMMAtics) or check him out on Youtube.

