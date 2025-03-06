MMA Betting
UFC 313 Main Card Expert Picks

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
Published on March 6, 2025

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

UFC 313 Main Card Expert Picks

The new face of the UFC is in action Saturday night, as Alex Pereira attempts to defend his light heavyweight title and improve to 6-0 in the division against arguably his toughest opponent to date, Magomed Ankalaev.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks.

UFC 313 DraftKings Preview
UFC 313 Betting Preview
UFC 313 Fight by Fight Breakdowns
UFC 313 Multi-Site DFS Preview

We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC 313 odds from every major sportsbook.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Alex Pereira (-115) vs.
Magomed Ankalaev (-105)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

PereiraAnkalaevTBD
Justin Gaethje (+135) vs.
Rafael Fiziev (-160)

Lightweight

FizievGaethjeTBD
Jalin Turner (-110) vs.
Ignacio Bahamondes (-110)

Lightweight

TurnerTurnerTBD
Amanda Lemos (+100) vs.
Iasmin Lucindo (-120)

Women's
Strawweight

LucindoLemosTBD
King Green (+370) vs.
Mauricio Ruffy (-485)

Lightweight

RuffyRuffyTBD
     
UFC 313 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2025 RECORD 5-35-32-6
2025 PERCENTAGE .625.625.250
2024 RECORD 45-1941-2339-25
2024 PERCENTAGE .703.641.610
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  331-201338-194 267-211
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .622.635.559

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
(C) Alex Pereira (-115) vs.
Magomed Ankalaev (-105)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

AnkalaevPereiraPereira
Justin Gaethje (+135) vs.
Rafael Fiziev (-160)

Lightweight

FizievGaethjeGaethje
Jalin Turner (-110) vs.
Ignacio Bahamondes (-110)

Lightweight

BahamondesTurnerBahamondes
Amanda Lemos (+100) vs.
Iasmin Lucindo (-120)

Women's
Strawweight

LucindoLemosLucindo
King Green (+370) vs.
Mauricio Ruffy (-485)

Lightweight

GreenRuffyRuffy
     
UFC 313 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2025 RECORD 7-15-32-1
2025 PERCENTAGE .875.625.750
2024 RECORD 40-2440-2443-21
2024 PERCENTAGE .625.625.672
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 271-160168-91141-90
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .629.647.610

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

