Top DFS Picks and Betting Strategies for UFC 316

The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 316 card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

2025 Overall Picks: 149-65-1 ~ Dog Picks 24-19-1

Drake's Bet of the Week: Khaos Williams 2 Units -190

Bet of the Week Record: 10-7-1 +585

DFS Lock of the Week: Merab Dvalishvili - 14-2

Fanduel Captain: Dvalishvili/Harrison

Merab Dvalishvili (19-4-0) v. Sean O'Malley (18-2-0)

Merab Dvalishvili (High-end GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 19 wins (3 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 15 decisions)

Relentless chain wrestler who weaponizes pace better than almost anyone

Leads the UFC in total takedowns landed and attempts per 15 minutes

Sean O'Malley

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Switch

Record: 18 wins (11 KO/TKO, 2 submission, 5 decisions)

Sniper from range with slick footwork and excellent shot selection

Spent this camp focused on anti-wrestling and keeping distance

DFS Perspective: I'm heavily on Dvalishvili to repeat his performance here. O'Malley's striking is dangerous early, but Merab's pace, cardio and pressure are on another level. Unless O'Malley can catch him clean before the grind starts, this feels like a rinse-and-repeat smothering. Dvalishvili is an elite DFS play with takedown and control upside. High floor, high ceiling.

UFC 316 Pick: Dvalishvili

Julianna Pena (11-5-0) v. Kayla Harrison (18-1-0)

Julianna Pena

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11 wins (3 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 4 decisions)

Aggressive grappler with strong top pressure and physicality

Willing to take damage to create scrambles and openings

Kayla Harrison (High-end GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 18 wins (6 KO/TKO, 7 submissions, 5 decisions)

Olympic-level judo with dominant throws and ground control

Extremely strong in the clinch and excels at controlling pace

DFS Perspective: I really like Harrison in this matchup. Her physicality and judo base should be overwhelming, especially if this fight hits the mat early and often. Pena's durability is a factor, but she's likely going to be stuck defending and reacting for most of the fight. Harrison should rack up control time and could find a finish late.

UFC 316 Pick: Harrison

Kelvin Gastelum (19-9-0) v. Joe Pyfer (13-3-0)

Kelvin Gastelum

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 20 wins (5 KO/TKO, 5 submissions, 8 decisions)

Compact striker with solid boxing fundamentals and durability

Utilizes forward pressure and a strong chin to engage opponents

Joe Pyfer (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13 wins (9 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 1 decision)

Powerful puncher known for explosive finishes

Employs a patient approach, waiting for opportunities to land heavy shots

DFS Perspective: I like Pyfer in this matchup. His size and power advantage could pose significant problems for Gastelum. However, if Pyfer doesn't secure an early finish, the fight might become a slower-paced affair, potentially leading to a lower DFS score. Proceed with caution if targeting this bout for fantasy purposes.

UFC 316 Pick: Pyfer

Vicente Luque (23-10-1) v. Kevin Holland (27-13-0)

Vicente Luque

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 23 wins (11 KO/TKO, 9 submissions, 3 decisions)

Aggressive striker with a penchant for finishing fights

Possesses a strong submission game, particularly with D'Arce chokes

Kevin Holland (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 81" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 27 wins (13 KO/TKO, 9 submissions, 5 decisions)

Dynamic striker known for unorthodox techniques and reach advantage

Effective at utilizing length to keep opponents at bay

DFS Perspective: Luque is always dangerous, but if we see the Holland we saw in his last fight, he should be able to take this aged version of Luque. Holland's reach and dynamic striking could pose significant problems for Luque, especially if he maintains distance and avoids prolonged exchanges. While Luque's power and submission skills are threats, Holland's recent performance suggests he's poised to handle this challenge effectively.

UFC 316 Pick: Holland

Mario Bautista (15-2-0) v. Patchy Mix (20-1-0)

Mario Bautista (Mid-range GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Switch

Record: 15 wins (3 KO/TKO, 6 submissions, 6 decisions)

Well-rounded fighter with a balanced mix of striking and grappling

Demonstrates resilience and the ability to adapt during fights

Patchy Mix (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 20 wins (2 KO/TKO, 13 submissions, 5 decisions)

Submission specialist known for his aggressive ground game

Making his UFC debut after an incredible championship run in Bellator

DFS Perspective: I'm siding with the underdog, Bautista, in this matchup. While Mix is a formidable submission artist, it's crucial to see how his skills translate to the UFC level. Bautista is no pushover; if he can avoid the early submission attempts, I believe he has the durability and cardio to outlast Mix. This fight could be a proving ground for both fighters, but Bautista's experience in the UFC might give him the edge.

UFC 316 Pick: Bautista

Bruno Silva (14-6-2) v. Joshua Van (13-2-0)

Bruno Silva (Risky GPP option)

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14 wins (6 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 4 decisions)

Aggressive striker with a penchant for early finishes

Experienced grappler with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Joshua Van (Mid-range GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13 wins (6 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 5 decisions)

Technical striker with excellent takedown defense

Maintains a high pace and showcases strong cardio throughout bouts

DFS Perspective: I love Van in this matchup. Silva struggles against strikers with elite takedown defense, which is exactly what Van brings to the table. I expect Van to keep the fight standing, where he can utilize his technical striking to lay punishment on Silva. If Van maintains his usual pace and distance management, he could end this early.

UFC 316 Pick: Van

Ariane da Silva (17-10-0) v. Cong Wang (7-1-0)

Ariane Lipski

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17 wins (6 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 7 decisions)

Aggressive striker with a background in Muay Thai

Possesses a solid submission game when fights hit the mat

Cong Wang (Mid-range GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 7 wins (2 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 3 decisions)

Powerful striker known for her pressure and knockout potential

Elite takedown defense

DFS Perspective: This fight hinges on whether da Silva can get Wang to the ground. I don't think she can, and that puts her at significant risk. Wang's power and relentless pressure could lead to a knockout if da Silva can't implement her grappling. I'm leaning towards Wang to keep it standing and potentially end it early.

UFC 316 Pick: Wang

Serghei Spivac (17-5-0) v. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (13-1-0)

Serghei Spivac (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17 wins (7 KO/TKO, 8 submissions, 2 decisions)

Heavyweight grappler with a strong clinch and ground game

Prefers to wear opponents down with top pressure and submissions

Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13 wins (6 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 6 decisions)

Boxing-based striker with solid takedown defense

Maintains a steady pace and utilizes range effectively

DFS Perspective: I'm siding with Spivac here. Cortes-Acosta hasn't really faced a strong grappler yet, and this feels like a spot where that gets exposed. If Spivac gets this to the ground, he could dominate with top control and has real submission upside. There's still some risk if it stays standing, but the path is clear: takedown, control, submit.

UFC 316 Pick: Spivac

Joo Sang Yoo (8-0-0) v. Jeka Saragih (10-3-0)

Joo Sang Yoo (Risky GPP option)

Height: 5'9" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8 wins (3 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 4 decisions)

Undefeated prospect making his UFC debut

Balanced skill set with a mix of striking and grappling

Jeka Saragih (Risky GPP option)

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14 wins (9 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 1 decision)

Explosive striker with a high finish rate

Brings significant experience from regional circuits

DFS Perspective: Yoo is an undefeated prospect making his UFC debut, and this will easily be his biggest test to date. Saragih's experience and finishing ability present a formidable challenge. While Yoo has shown promise, it's crucial to see how he handles the step up in competition. This matchup will be a telling indicator of his potential at the UFC level. I can see both fighters having their moments in this one, but I will side with the undefeated prospect.

UFC 316 Pick: Yoo

Azamat Murzakanov (14-0-0) v. Brendson Ribeiro (17-7-0)

Azamat Murzakanov (Mid-range GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 14 wins (10 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 3 decisions)

Undefeated fighter known for his explosive striking and finishing ability

Utilizes forward pressure and powerful combinations to overwhelm opponents

Brendson Ribeiro (Risky GPP option)

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 81" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17 wins (9 KO/TKO, 7 submissions, 1 decision)

Tall, rangy striker with a diverse finishing arsenal

Employs a patient approach, waiting for opportunities to land heavy shots

DFS Perspective: Ribeiro has a puncher's chance, especially with a massive 10-inch reach advantage, but this still feels like Murzakanov's fight to lose. If Azamat can close the distance and make this dirty, his power and pressure should take over. DFS-wise, there's finish potential on both sides, but I trust Murzakanov more to deliver.

UFC 316 Pick: Murzakanov

Quillan Salkilld (8-1-0) v. Yanal Ashmouz (8-1-0)

Quillan Salkilld (Mid-range GPP/Cash option)

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8 wins (3 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 2 decisions)

Former Eternal MMA Lightweight Champion with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Known for relentless pressure and a well-rounded skill set

Yanal Ashmouz (Risky GPP option)

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8 wins (4 KO/TKO, 2 submission, 2 decision)

Explosive striker with a compact frame and knockout power

Utilizes aggressive forward movement to overwhelm opponents

DFS Perspective: Ashmouz is dangerous early with serious power, but I see more paths to victory for Salkilld. He's got the length, the ground game and the cardio to take over if this gets out of the first round. As long as he avoids the early bombs, he should be able to chip away and eventually take control. Viable DFS play with finishing and volume upside if he plays it smart.

UFC 316 Pick: Salkilld

Marquel Mederos (10-1-0) v. Mark Choinski (8-0-0)

Marquel Mederos

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10 wins (6 KO/TKO, 0 submissions, 4 decisions)

Technical striker with sharp combinations and solid takedown defense

Aims to secure his first UFC finish after two decision victories

Mark Choinski (Interesting GPP Dart Throw)

Height: 5'8" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8 wins (1 KO/TKO, 5 submissions, 2 decision)

Undefeated prospect making his UFC debut

Three-time All-American Division III wrestler with a 76% finish rate

DFS Perspective: Choinski enters the UFC with an unblemished record and a strong wrestling pedigree, but this is a significant step up in competition. Mederos should be the more polished fighter in all areas. If he can keep the fight standing and avoid Choinski's grappling, Mederos has the tools to control the bout and come out on top.

UFC 316 Pick: Mederos

Khaos Williams (15-4-0) v. Andreas Gustafsson (11-2-0)

Khaos Williams (Mid-range GPP/Cash option)

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15 wins (8 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 6 decisions)

Explosive striker with a reputation for quick finishes

Demonstrates patience and composure, often waiting for the right moment to unleash power shots

Andreas Gustafsson

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11 wins (8 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 1 decision)

Aggressive fighter making his UFC debut

Known for forward pressure and a high finish rate on the regional scene

DFS Perspective: Gustafsson is a dangerous debutant with knockout power, but this is a significant step up in competition. Williams' experience and composure should allow him to weather any early storms. Expect Williams to let Gustafsson expend energy early, then capitalize with his own offense as the fight progresses.

UFC 316 Pick: Williams

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

