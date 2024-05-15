UFC Vegas 92 Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 18 for UFC Vegas 92. In the main event, featherweights collide as Edson Barboza takes on Lerone Murphy.

Below, I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Welterweight

Khaos Williams (14-3) vs. Carlston Harris (19-5)

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 92, Khaos Williams makes his return to the Octagon against Carlston Harris, and this is a fight I like Williams in.

Williams hasn't fought since last May, but he said after that fight he was going to take time off to improve. Harris, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak and has looked impressive in the UFC.

On the feet, Williams is the much better and technical striker. Williams is also more active, as he lands 5.77 significant strikes per minute compared to Harris' 2.93.

I also think Williams has more power, and we have seen Harris get KO'd early in his career. Williams also has an 80 percent takedown defense, so he should be able to keep it standing and get the win by out-landing Harris (he could even KO him).

UFC Vegas 92 Best Bet: Khaos Williams (-130)

Weight Class: Featherweight

Edson Barboza (24-11) vs. Lerone Murphy (13-0-1)

Edson Barboza is facing another up-and-coming prospect in the main event, and I like the Brazilian to turn back the clock once again as the underdog.

Murphy is 5-0-1 in the UFC, but the Brit hasn't impressed me, as he's coming off back-to-back decision wins over Josh Culibao and Gabriel Santos (which was a split). He also fought Zubaira Tukhugov to a draw, and Barboza is levels above Tukhugov.

This is a big step up in competition for Murphy, and I also have questions about his cardio in his first five-round fight in the UFC. Barboza throws more volume on the feet. I think this fight will look similar to his last fight against Sodiq Yusuff, where Murphy will have success early on but the Brazilian will take over in the later rounds to get another decision win.

UFC Vegas 92 Best Bet: Edson Barboza (+120)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Abus Magomedov (25-6-1) vs. Warlley Alves (14-7)

Abus Magomedov gets a much-needed step down in competition after back-to-back losses, as he takes on Warlley Alves.

Alves' chin is a major concern at this point, as he's coming off a first-round knockout loss in which he got rocked by a jab. He's on a three-fight losing streak and hasn't looked good as of late, as he gets hurt quite often.

Magomedov's cardio is a big concern, as he has about five minutes of cardio, but we saw him hurt Sean Strickland within that window. Magomedov should be able to land something big early and put Alves away in the first round.

UFC Vegas 92 Best Bet: Abus Magomedov by KO/TKO/DQ (-110)

Weight Classes: Strawweight & Bantamweight

Emily Ducote (13-8) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (10-5)

Adrian Yanez (16-5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (14-6)

For my parlay at UFC Vegas 92, I'm backing Emily Ducote and Adrian Yanez to get their hands raised Saturday.

Ducote opens up the card as a sizable favorite, and although she's 4-4 in the UFC, I like this matchup for her. Ducote throws a ton of volume as she lands 6.93 significant strikes per minute while Demopoulos lands just 3.44 and absorbs 5.06. Ducote also has a 90 percent takedown defense, as she should be able to keep it standing and will be more active on the feet to win a decision.

In the other leg, I like Yanez to get back into the win column when he takes on Vinicius Salvador, who is moving up from 125lbs. Salvador is 0-2 in the UFC and hasn't looked good. This is a good bounce-back spot for Yanez, who should be able to get the KO win, as Salvador absorbs 6.05 significant strikes per minute. The power of Yanez will be too much for him.

UFC Vegas 92 Best Bet: Emily Ducote & Adrian Yanez parlay (-159)

UFC Vegas 92 Best Bets

Here is a recap of this weekend's UFC Vegas 92 best bets:

