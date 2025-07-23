UFC Abu Dhabi betting picks for July 26 are live on RotoWire today. Check out predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Saturday.

UFC Abu Dhabi: MMA Betting Picks and Odds Insight

The UFC is in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, on Saturday, July 26, for a solid UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Night card. The main event sees former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker taking on Reinier de Ridder.

Below, I'll share my UFC Abu Dhabi predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Middleweight

Robert Whittaker (-162) vs Reinier de Ridder (20-2)

Robert Whittaker takes on Reinier de Ridder, and this is a good spot for the Aussie to get back into the win column.

Whittaker is coming off a submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev, and although de Ridder is a good grappler, Whittaker should be able to keep it standing here. Whittaker is by far the best striker de Ridder has faced in his three-fight run, so I expect Whittaker to piece up his opponent.

De Ridder's striking defense is a bit of a question mark, and this fight should play out similarly to the Ikram Aliskerov fight, where Whittaker gets an early KO against an up-and-comer.

UFC Abu Dhabi Bet: Robert Whittaker (-162)

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Said Nurmagomedov (18-4) vs Bryce Mitchell (17-3)

For my underdog pick at UFC 317, I'm backing Said Nurmagomedov to defeat Bryce Mitchell in a fight in which Mitchell is dropping down in weight to bantamweight.

I don't love when fighters drop down in weight, so this is a fade on Mitchell, as I worry the weight cut will drain him and hinder his cardio. Nurmagomedov is a great striker and has good enough takedown defense to keep this fight standing.

I like Nurmagomedov to land the more damaging shots to edge out a decision here, as he should be faster and have the better cardio here to help in the second and third rounds.

UFC Abu Dhabi Bet: Said Nurmagomedov (+105)

Weight Class: Light heavyweight

Ibo Aslan (14-2) vs Billy Elekana (7-2)

For my prop at UFC Abu Dhabi, I'm taking Ibo Aslan and Billy Elekana to go under 1.5 rounds.

Aslan is a knockout artist and is a kill-or-be-killed fighter, as his last two fights have ended in the first round. He's gone under 1.5 rounds in eight of his last nine fights.

Elekana, meanwhile, did go over 1.5 rounds in his debut on short notice, but is known as a finisher. However, his chin is a bit of a concern. I like Aslan to be able to go out and get an early KO win, but to play it safer, I'll take the under 1.5 rounds.

UFC Abu Dhabi Bet: Ibo Aslan-Billy Elekana under 1.5 rounds (-135)

Weight Class: Heavyweight & bantamweight

Marcus Almeida (5-1) vs Martin Buday (15-2)

Petr Yan (18-5) vs Marcus McGhee (10-1)

For my parlay at UFC Abu Dhabi, I'm taking Marcus Almeida and Petr Yan to get their hand raised.

Almeida is making his UFC debut and is a highly-touted heavyweight prospect. Almeida is a great grappler, as he should be able to control Buday on the ground and likely submit him. The Brazilian knows he will need to take the fight to the ground and won't worry about striking with Buday.

To close out the parlay, I like the former champ in Yan, to get his hand raised and beat McGhee. This is a massive step-up in competition for McGhee, and Yan is a great striker who should be able to piece up McGhee to likely win a decision. Yan will also be the better wrestler and has that in his back pocket.

UFC Abu Dhabi Bet: Marcus Almeida & Petr Yan parlay (-147)

