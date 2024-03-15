ACC Tournament 2024 Odds: UNC Favorite In ACC Men's Basketball Tournament

The ACC Men's Basketball Tournament begins its semifinals round later today, Friday March 15. with the winner getting an automatic bid to the March Madness NCAA Basketball Tournament. The ACC Tournament odds initially favorted two teams -- the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels -- which should come as a surprise to no one. However, with Duke now eliminated following their quarterfinals loss on Thursday night, UNC are the clear betting favorites headed into the semifinals.

Beyond the two favorites, every other ACC team had opening odds of +1000 or longer to win the 2024 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. With ACC Tournament odds available to bet on from the best sports betting sites in the country, get your college basketball betting picks in now.

ACC Tournament Preview: Odds To Bet On ACC Tournament 2024

Today's semifinals consist of UNC vs. Pitt and Virginia vs. NC State. Make your college basketball best bets for today's games or consider betting on the ACC Tournament odds for the winner of the conference tournament.

Here's a rundown of the opening ACC Tournament 2024 odds:

ACC Tournament Schedule: ACC Championship Title Game Info

The ACC Tournament bracket has five rounds -- the First Round, Second Round, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Championship -- with games taking place from March 12-16.

The top four teams -- (1) North Carolina, (2) Duke, (3) Virginia, and (4) Pitt -- get a double bye and play their first game in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 14. The bottom six teams -- (10) NC State, (11) Boston College, (12) Notre Dame, (13) Georgia Tech, (14) Miami, and (15) Louisville -- tip off on March 12 with first-round games. The winners advance to the second round to take on (5) Wake Forest, (6) Clemson, or (7) Syracuse on Wednesday, March 13 with a No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup between Virginia Tech and Florida State also scheduled that day.

Second-round winners head to quarterfinals where the top-four seeds await. At that point the ACC Tournament bracket becomes a more traditional setup with the quarterfinals taking place on Thursday, March 14 and then the semifinals on Friday, March 15. The ACC Tournament championship game then tips off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 15. The broadcast of the ACC Tournament title game can be found on ESPN.

UPDATE:

Semifinals - Friday, March 15

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh - 7 p.m. EST on ESPN/ESPN2

No. 10 NC State vs. No. 3 Virginia - 9:30 p.m. EST on ESPN/ESPN2

Results of ACC Tournament Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 14

No. 1 North Carolina 92, No. 9 Florida State 67

No. 4 Pittsburgh 81, No. 5 Wake Forest 69

No. 10 NC State 74, No. 2 Duke 69

No. 3 Virginia 66, No. 11 Boston College 60 (OT)

Second Round ACC Tournament Results - Wednesday, March 13

No. 9 Florida State 86, No. 8 Virginia Tech 76

No. 5 Wake Forest 72, No. 12 Notre Dame 59

No. 10 NC State 83, No. 7 Syracuse 65

No. 11 Boston College 76, No. 6 Clemson 55

First Round ACC Tournament Results - Tuesday, March 12

No. 12 Notre Dame 84, No. 13 Georgia Tech 80

No. 10 NC State 94, No. 15 Louisville 84

No. 11 Boston College 81, No. 14 Miami 65

