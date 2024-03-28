Alabama vs UNC Betting Promos, Odds & Best Bets for March 28

The Sweet 16 gets underway on Thursday night March 28, highlighted by a monumental matchup between #4 Alabama vs. #1 North Carolina from the bright lights of Los Angeles.

Below, you will find all of the relevant game information from Alabama-UNC, in addition to welcome offers that will get you thousands of dollars in bonus bets from the top sports betting apps in America for college basketball betting.

Alabama vs UNC Game Info

Matchup: #4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #1 North Carolina Tar Heels

DraftKings Odds: Alabama +4.5 (ML: +164) | UNC -4.5 (ML: -198) | Total: 173.5

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: Approximately 9:39 pm ET (6:39 pm PT – local time)

Venue: Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

Players To Watch

Mark Sears – Guard (Alabama): As the Crimson Tide's leading scorer this season, Sears continued rolling in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament dropping 30 and 26 points in those games. Sears is crucial in all aspects on the floor, averaging 4.2 assists and rebounds per game, respectively, as well as tied for the team lead in steals, with 1.7 per game.

Cormac Ryan – Guard (UNC): Ryan made a name for himself under the national spotlight in the Tar Heels' March 9 win at Duke, as he went 8-for-12 from behind the arc en route to a season-high 31 points. After a subpar performance in the ACC Tournament, Ryan got somewhat back on track with back-to-back double-digit performances in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. In what should be a high-scoring affair, Ryan could get some additional looks from 3-point land to make the ultimate difference.

Alabama vs UNC Best Bets

Over 173.5 Points (-105 at FanDuel)

The Alabama-UNC matchup has the highest total of any game in the Sweet 16 round – by nearly 20 points. And it comes with good reasoning, as the Crimson Tide rank tops in college hoops with 90.7 points per game while the Tar Heels rank 17th (81.8). Alabama's frenetic pace will undoubtedly put UNC into run-and-gun mode as well, and both teams will live up to the hype in this mega-matchup. Bama had a poor shooting day in the last round, going 36.9% from the field (25.8% from behind the arc), but expect them to bounce back against a UNC defense that allows 70 points per game.

North Carolina -4.5 (-105 at FanDuel)

The spread opened for UNC at -4 and has since moved to -4.5, even going to -5 at Caesars Sportsbook. Alabama did allow 100+ points in back-to-back matchups against Florida before the big dance and nearly suffered the same fate against other top teams like Auburn (99) and Tennessee (91) late in the season. Look for UNC to continue the trend and cruise to victory in a high-scoring contest.

Mark Sears: Over 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+124 at DraftKings)

Sears is shooting 43.5% from behind the arc this season, and Alabama will certainly need points every which way they can be had. In his last game against Grand Canyon, the senior went 5-for-11 from 3-point land, marking the third time he topped the 2.5 number we're looking to exceed in his last four games.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.