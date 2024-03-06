The big day is right around the corner, and we have all the answers to your North Carolina sports betting questions. All of the top sports betting apps like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, and FanDuel are expected to be available on launch day, which could very well go down as one of the greatest days the Tar Heel State has ever seen.

In this article, we'll give you all the information you need to get started when North Carolina sportsbooks go live on launch day, March 11. The date comes at such an exciting time with hundreds of college basketball teams ready to embark this year's version of March Madness. Buckle up, North Carolina – it's showtime!

Pre-Registration Is Now Open in North Carolina

If you haven't heard the great news, pre-registration for online sports betting is now open in North Carolina! This means that you can register with NC betting promos until launch date (March 11) which will get you up to thousands of dollars in bonus bets. In fact, some sportsbooks are just giving away bonus bets, unlike other welcome offers which make you place a wager or deposit money first.

There have been plenty of states nearing launch date that have gone down this path before, offering an enticing offer to get new customers signed up. So, take advantage of the generosity of these sportsbooks and get signed up for your new account before launch date with bonus bets in the chamber to begin your sports betting journey in the Tar Heel State.

Online Sports Betting Goes Live in North Carolina on March 11

Big things are in motion now that online sports betting goes live in NC on March 11.

In order to sign up for your new account, there are a few steps to follow first. You can click on any of the links to sportsbooks that you wish to sign up for. This will redirect you to the sportsbook's new-user registration page, where you'll need to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You'll also need to verify your identity, so give them your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked for it – you can trust them.

Next, you'll need to make a deposit, and you can use popular banking methods like credit cards, debit cards, PayPal and others. However, be aware that Fanatics Sportsbook is one place that does not accept credit cards. The minimum deposits have ranging amounts from $5-$20, so it won't take much to get in on the action.

Below, you'll find a list of all the top North Carolina sportsbooks, and links to pre-register with them today. Sign up with them now so that you can secure their early sign-up bonus bets before March 11 arrives.

North Carolina Betting Promo Codes & Bonuses

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Pre-Register and Get $200 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day.

Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code ROTODBL: Pre-Register and Get Seven 100% Bet Boosts on Launch Day.

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Pre-Register and Bet $10 on Launch Day, Get $225 in Bonus Bets.

bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC: Pre-Register and Get $100 in Extra Bonus Bets, Plus Launch Day Promo.

Fanatics North Carolina Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 in Bonus Bets + $60 in Fanatics.com Store Credit.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets When You Pre-Register + $200 at Launch.

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets When You Pre-Register + $200 at Launch.

What to Expect from Online Sports Betting in North Carolina

Now that you have all of the information you need to get started on launch day, here's what to expect from online sports betting in North Carolina.

The Tar Heel State has the ninth-largest population in the United States and incredible tourist locations, so there's plenty of upside with this endeavor. There were already three retail sportsbook locations in North Carolina, but they all weren't in the highest-populated areas. Now that anyone from inside the borders of North Carolina can wager online, there is certainly going to be a massive hunger once launch day arrives.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.