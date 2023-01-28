The NFL may be the most popular sport to bet on in the United States, but NBA basketball is not too far behind. With a long 82-game season plus the playoffs, you will find an NBA market to bet on almost every day during the season.

One of the best ways to bet on the NBA is by taking advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes being offered by the top sports betting sites. You can use these offers to both pad and grow your bankroll from the start with a new betting app

Read on to find the best NBA betting offers to grab now below.

Basketball Sports Betting Promos - Grab These NBA Offers Now

You can sign up for the best NBA basketball sports betting promos listed below in just a few simple steps that will be discussed later in this guide. All of these offers can be claimed today on the best sports betting apps with a generous welcome offer attached for new bettors.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will give new users a $1,250 first bet on Caesars in addition to 1,000 Tier Credits and $1,000 Reward Credits when they sign up today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Registering with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will grant new users a $1,000 first bet offer that will be paid out in bonus bets if their initial wager settles as a loss.

DraftKings Promo Code: Using the DraftKings Promo Code will give new users $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5. You will get your $200 in bonus bets instantly no matter the outcome of your initial wager.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code will give new users $150 in bonus bets when they bet $5. These bonus bets can be used with ultimate flexibility with no restrictions on odds or bet type.

BetRivers Promo Code SPORTS: When you sign up with the BetRivers Promo Code Sports, new users will get a second-chance bet worth up to $500.

Sign Up For The Best Basketball Sports Betting Promos Now

Signing up for the best basketball sports betting promos now is easy. Follow the simple steps detailed below to begin the process.

Start by clicking through the direct sign-up link next to the offer you want to register for. Doing so will redirect you to the new user registration portal of the applicable sportsbook. Upon signing up, enter your basic identifying information in addition to the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for new account verification purposes.

The next step will require you to enter a bonus code or promo code if one is needed to activate your bonus. Finally, once your new account is created and verified, make your qualifying first-time deposit to get your bonus. Some of these offers may also prompt you to make a qualifying first bet to get your bonus as well.

To find out the details of each offer you want to sign up for, be sure to read through the terms and conditions. Doing so will also help you avoid any future misunderstandings. The terms will also reveal first-time deposit and first bet minimums so there are no miscommunications when it comes time to sign up.

What Are The Best Basketball Sports Betting Promos To Claim Now?

All of these NBA offers to provide value to the new user. However, when it comes to the best basketball promos to claim now, it will depend on your needs as an individual bettor.

Some bettors may want their first bet to be covered by the sportsbook so they can shoot their shot. If this is you, then consider taking advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Other bettors may want generous bet-and-get offers like the one you get with the DraftKings Promo Code. Using this code will give you $200 in bonus bets that can be used with no restrictions. Bet-and-gets are great ways to grow your bankroll with a minimal deposit.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.