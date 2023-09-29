Best Kentucky Sports Betting Promos To Claim Today

Launch Day is finally here for Kentucky residents! New bettors can score the Best Kentucky Sports Betting Promos today, using some of the best Kentucky betting apps.

As Kentucky embarks on its first ever online sportsbook journey, some of the most premier sports betting sites are offering generous welcome offers. To be eligible, sports bettors must be a new customer to the sportsbook, physically located in Kentucky, and at least 18 years or older (21+ for some sportsbooks).

Sign Up For The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Promos Today

Sign up for the Best Kentucky Sports Betting Promos today and get exciting welcome offers for Launch Day. We've made it easy and compiled a list of the most lucrative sports betting promo codes now available in Kentucky. Get started with the top Kentucky sports betting sites clicking the "BET NOW" button below.

Caesars Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up using the Caesars Kentucky Promo Code ROTOGET and get bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code: Claim the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200 and bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Place a first-time wager with DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Use the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up using the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code and get $10 for every touchdown on a nominated NFL game, up to $50.

After choosing a sportsbook, the "BET NOW" link will take you to its registration portal. You will need to create a username and password. When prompted, enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

Claim The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Promos Today

After signing up, claim the Best Kentucky Sports Betting Promos as a new user today. Once verified by the sportsbook, make a qualifying deposit using a supported payment method, including PayPal, credit cards, or online banking. Then, place your first-time qualifying wager.

You bonus bets will be deposited to your account immediately on Launch Day. Better yet, you can choose more than one sportsbook to claim as many promos as you'd like.

Use The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Promos Today For Week 4 NFL Betting

Use the Best Kentucky Sports Betting Promos today for Week 4 NFL betting. Your first-time wager or any bonus bets accrued can be used to bet on NFL odds like the moneyline, spread, totals, or NFL player props, such as anytime touchdown scorer or total number of passing yards.

As Launch Day coincides with Thursday Night Football, you'll want to bet on the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers. Both teams are 2-1, as they battle to take the lead in the NFC North. The Lions are early 1.5-point favorites with the moneyline set for -120. The Over/Under is 45 points.

Become a part of history and claim the best Kentucky sports betting promos today as legal online sports betting launches for the first time in the Bluegrass State.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.