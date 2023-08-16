Wednesday's MLB slate has all 30 teams on the diamond for MLB betting. There are four afternoon games, including the Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets & Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants. Of the 11 games in the evening portion, the Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays & Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers matchups both have playoff implications.

There are plenty of great sports betting sites to choose from, so you won't have any trouble finding at least one to cash in on with these sweet sportsbook promo codes. In this article, we have narrowed down the best five sports betting sites that will give you the best MLB betting promos for baseball best picks today.

Sign Up And Get Best MLB Betting Promos For Baseball Best Picks

If you are at least 21 years old and located in a state where sports betting apps are legalized,

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: This $1,000 first bet welcome offer could be yours today when you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Get a $1,250 welcome – in addition to 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits – when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo Code ROTOFULL.

DraftKings Promo Code: When you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code, you'll get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you place your first bet of $5 or more.

FanDuel Promo Code: In all states except Indiana, Iowa, Virginia, and West Virginia, you'll get the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet when you sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code. It's also worth noting that you can still get $150 in bonus bets when you place your first wager of $5 or more in one of those four states.

PointsBet Promo Code: When you use the PointsBet Promo Code, you'll get a second chance to make right if your first bet loses. You can get up to five bonus bets of $100 if each of your first bets loose on five straight days.

Use Best MLB Betting Promos For Baseball Best Picks

Follow these steps to use the best MLB betting promos for baseball best picks:

Click on the sportsbook promo link that interests you the most. Be sure to read the Terms & Conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible.

Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Enter the promo code – if one is necessary.

Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so make sure you double-check the info needed. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and major credit cards.

Get Best MLB Betting Promos For Baseball Best Picks

There are plenty of great sports betting apps to get the best MLB betting promos for baseball best picks on Wednesday. If you want the bonus bets right off the bat, the DraftKings Promo Code gets you $150 to play with after your first $5 bet. If you're looking to raise the stakes, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL gets you a $1,250 welcome offer to get a second chance up to that amount.

We have laid out plenty of sportsbook options, now go get the best MLB betting promos for baseball best picks!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.