The NFL Week 9 finale is just hours away when the New York Jets host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The best part is that you can bet on the best MNF prop bets for Jets vs Chargers tonight with the top sports betting promo codes.

When it comes to finding the best NFL player props for tonight's MNF contest, be sure to shop for the most competitive NFL odds across the sports betting apps available in your state.

MNF Player Prop Bets: Breece Hall Anytime Touchdown (+125) On BetMGM

Breece Hall has been the most notable Jets' offensive standout since Aaron Rodgers' early-season Achilles injury. With an impressive 5.7 yards per carry and with the skillset to pop for big plays as a receiver out of the backfield, Hall is arguably the best offensive skill position player to suit up on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers' defense is supposed to be the team's bread and butter. But that is far from the case. While you can throw on the Chargers, you can also gain chunk yardage on the ground. Moreover, the Chargers' defense has conceded five touchdowns to enemy running backs this season while Hall has found the end zone in three straight games overall.

MNF Player Prop Bets: Breece Hall OVER 25+ Receiving Yards (+100) On Caesars Sportsbook

Sticking with Breece Hall, now we attack the over on his alternate receiving yards. His main line is set at 22.5 yards with -154 odds. For another 2.5 yards, we got plus odds. The Jets' offense is more explosive when Hall is featured in the passing game. Hal has gone for 54+ yards in each of his past two games while hauling in at least five receptions in those contests as well. What's more, Hall has drawn fine and nine targets in those games respectively. Expect Hall's involvement in the passing game to continue in primetime against a vulnerable Chargers defense. Meanwhile, the Chargers have conceded 25+ yards receiving to six different running backs in seven games played in 2023.

MNF Player Prop Bets: Gerald Everett OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards (-115) On DraftKings Sportsbook

The Jets are one of the worst teams in the NFL when it comes to containing enemy tight ends. Consequently, the Chargers are shorthanded at wide receiver on Monday Night Football, with both Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer sidelined. Cue in Gerald Everett. While Donald Parham also gets his run, Everett is the more versatile tight end. Everett has only cleared this receiving line two times this season, but the Jets have allowed four different tight ends to go over that 27.5-yard mark. Look for Everett to be leaned on through the air in Week 9.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.