The Cleveland Browns look to build on last weekend's stunning 19-17 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers when they visit the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Week 7 betting action, and you can set yourself up with thousands in bonuses you can use to make your NFL best bets by taking advantage of the best Ohio betting promos currently available at the top Ohio sports betting sites.

These top sportsbook promo codes are designed to reward new customers signing up for the first time, and offer you the opportunity to claim bonus bets that you can use to make additional NFL picks on the Browns vs Colts odds.

Click on the links below to discover which of these top sportsbook welcome offers from the best Ohio betting apps are best for you.

Sign Up With The Best Ohio Betting Promos For Colts vs Browns NFL Best Bets

Each of these welcome offers are available to new customers, 21 years of age or older, who are present in the State of Ohio.

Click on the links to learn more about these top sportsbook bonus codes, and claim thousands in bonuses by signing up today.

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up using BetMGM Ohio Promo Code ROTOBONUS, and enjoy a first bet offer valued at up to $1000.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTOFULL: The latest welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTO1000 unlocks a first bet offer that can earn you up to $1250 in bonus bets if your first bet on Caesars loses.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Sign up today using the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code, and claim $200 in bonus bets when you make a first bet of just $5.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Sign up using the latest FanDuel Ohio Promo Code, and enjoy a $150 bonus when you make a first bet of just $5.

Tipico Ohio Promo Code: Get a 125% deposit matchup – up to $250 – when you become a new member using the Tipico Ohio Promo Code.

Register With The Best Ohio Betting Promos For Colts vs Browns NFL Best Bets

It is easy to take advantage of the best Ohio betting promos from some of the top mobile sports betting apps in the country. Just follow the simple steps outlined below, and within a matter of minutes you can be making additional wagers on the Browns vs Colts odds, as well as enjoying the excitement of betting on NFL player props and same-game parlays.

Click on the link to start the sign-up process at the online sportsbook of your choice.

Provide the personal information requested to open a new account including your name, postal address, phone number, and email address. You will also be asked for your DOB and the last four numbers of your SSN to verify your new account.

Don't forget to include the promo code or bonus code in the appropriate field on the online sportsbook registration form, if required.

Fund your account with a first deposit using popular banking methods like debit cards, credit cards, and PayPal.

Wager On Colts vs Browns NFL Best Bets By Signing Up With The Best Ohio Betting Promos

The Cleveland Browns look to claim their first victory in Indianapolis since 2011 when they battle the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, and you can show your support by making your NFL best bets using thousands in bonuses by signing up today using these top Ohio sportsbook promo codes.

These exclusive welcome offers are designed to bring your NFL betting experience to the next level with bonus bets that you can use to back the Browns on the NFL odds, or even make early Super Bowl odds picks. You can also bet on numerous NFL player props markets.

But these top sportsbook welcome offers won't last forever, so sign up today and discover the benefits of making your NFL picks at the country's top online betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.