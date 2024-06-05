Best PGA Betting Promos - Grab $6000+ in Bonuses from Top Betting Sites For Memorial

Golf fans and sports bettors will get a nice appetizer before the U.S. Open this week when some of the sport's best travel to Ohio for the Memorial Tournament. Another weekend of great golf action means the perfect time for fans and bettors to sign up and begin using the best PGA betting promos on the top sports betting apps. They are providing dozens of great odds on the latest PGA Tour tournament.

The timing couldn't be better to get started, with those operators offering excellent sportsbook promo codes that players can use when signing up to unlock welcome bonus offers. These offers enhance the online sports betting experience by increasing potential payouts on your first wagers at the Memorial Tournament.

Whether you're betting on your favorite player to win or have something else in mind, there's something for everyone with the best online sportsbooks. Here's what players need to know about these deals so they can take advantage of them before things get going at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Betting Bonuses BetMGM ROTOBONUS Up to $1500 in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Bet & Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here No Sweat Bet Up to $1,500 FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If Your 1st Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000

or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Hard Rock Bet Click Here Up To $100 Back On First Bet

The best PGA betting promos are only for new players. You must be at least 21 and located in a place where these legal PayPal betting sites are licensed to operate.

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons in our review to register an account, make your initial deposit and place a qualifying wager.

BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS: Any time Muirfield and Jack Nicklaus are involved, you know it's big. So players should also be looking to use big welcome bonus offers like the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, which delivers a first-bet bonus up to $1,500 to all new players. The first wager you place will yield cash profit with a win or matching bonus bets back with a loss. You'll be taking home something on the first wager you place thanks to this great deal from one of the industry's top operators. If your first bet of $50 or more loses, you will get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager. For initial wager of less than $50 loses, you will get back a single matching bonus bet.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000: There's some real parity in the field this weekend, so there are no guarantees as to who may take home the win at Muirfield. But new bettors will earn a guarantee when they sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. All new players will receive a first-bet offer up to $1,000, which means your first wager will earn cash profit with a win or a single matching bonus bet back with a loss. You're covered no matter what happens here.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo: With the U.S. Open on tap for the following weekend, it's great to find a welcome bonus offer that gets spread out, which is what the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer delivers to new players. Bettors will receive a single matching bonus bet up to $100 each day for 10 consecutive days. Your first bet each day will get matched, meaning the potential for up to $1,000 of guaranteed bonus bets. This welcome bonus offer will bleed into U.S. Open week, making it a great deal for all types of players.

DraftKings promo code: Betting on a single winner of a golf tournament isn't easy, but you'll have some security on the player you pick to win it all when you use the DraftKings promo code offer. All new players will receive a No Sweat First Bet up to $1,500. It's one of the biggest offers on the board, and it allows players to receive matching bonus bets back with a loss and a second chance to earn back their original funds. They'll pick up cash profit in their first bet wins, but it's nice to have that in your back pocket just in case.

FanDuel promo code: So many players enjoy using the FanDuel promo code, which hands out $150 in bonus-bet credit if they make a successful first bet of $5 or more. What's nice about this offer is that players can divide up the $150 into as many bonus bets as they wish.

bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE: Golfers will need to be versatile this weekend, and there are equally versatile welcome bonus offers available such as the FanDuel promo code offer. All new players who place any $5 wager will receive $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. What's great about this offer is that the $150 in bonus bets you pick up can be used any way you'd like—dollar amount, bet type, and market are your choice with this deal. You can also earn cash profit if your first bet wins, but the bonus bets are yours no matter what.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Golf fans can claim up to $100 back on your first bet with the No Regret First Bet unlocked by the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code.

Best PGA Betting Promos - How to Sign Up with Top Betting Apps & Sites

If you're ready to get started placing bets on your favorite golf odds, signing up for a new account is as simple as following these four steps that take just a few minutes to complete:

Click on any of these links or download the operator's mobile betting app to begin your registration for a new account Enter the relevant promo code (if applicable) early in the sign-up process to receive your welcome bonus offer Provide the operator with your relevant personal information to create your account and prove your identity; players will then need to confirm they are 21+ years old and physically located in a state where that operator is live to earn their welcome bonus offer and place bets Make a qualifying first deposit to fund your new account

Wager on PGA Odds with Best Betting Promos & Bonuses

Before we get to the U.S. Open, we'll crown a champion at Muirfield.

Masters champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks like the early favorite of the oddsmakers. He already won four times this season. Veteran Rory McIllory also seems to be high up on many PGA odds boards, as does 2024 PGA Champion Xander Schauffele.

Whomever you choose, make sure you're ready by signing up today with the top online sportsbooks available to you. Register, use the relevant promo code, and start earning.

