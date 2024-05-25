Best Taylor-Catterall Betting Promos - Here's How to Get $6000+ from Top Boxing Betting Sites

At long last, we're finally getting the rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall. The Saturday fight in England comes more than two years after Taylor won a controversial split decision in a super lightweight championship bout. Betting on boxing is a great way to start your sports betting journey. You can take advantage of the best Taylor-Catterall betting promos to open accounts using one or more of the leading sportsbook promo codes for new customers. Load up on bonus bets, high-end first-bet protection offers and more sports betting bonuses for boxing fans.

This time, Taylor and Catterall will fight as junior welterweights. The fight will start at about 5:30 p.m. ET. Players who register now using the best Taylor-Catterall betting promos will have access to more than $6,000 in sports betting bonuses. They'll also get unlimited access to all the other excellent daily features these sports betting apps deliver in addition to the welcome bonus offers and competitive odds.

Another big boxing match has arrived on the heels of last week's Fury-Usyk heavyweight fight, making it the perfect time for boxing fans and prospective sports bettors alike to begin earning and winning at the leading online sportsbooks. Here's what bettors need to know about the best Taylor-Catterall betting promos available right now.

Best Taylor-Catterall Betting Promos & Bonuses

Taylor-Catterall Betting Promos Taylor-Catterall Betting Promo Codes Taylor-Catterall Betting Bonuses BetMGM ROTOBONUS Up to $1500 in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Bet & Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here No Sweat Bet Up to $1,500 FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If Your 1st Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Hard Rock Click Here Up To $100 Back On First Bet

These Taylor-Catterall betting promos are for new players. You must be at least 21 and located in a place where these legal PayPal betting sites are licensed to operate.

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons throughout this guide to register an account, make a deposit and place a qualifying wager with one of these top credit card betting sites.

BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS: Saturday's fight is a big one, so you'll want a welcome offer to match. When you use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to create an account, you'll get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your opening wager settles as a loss. If your first bet of $10 or more settles as a loss with BetMGM, you will get a refund, in the form of bonus bets. For first-bet losses of $50 or more, you will get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager. For initial losses of less than $50, you will get back a single matching bonus bet.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000: Only one fighter will go home a winner today. If you don't pick the winner, you're still covered. After opening a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, you'll get the first-bet offer up to $1,000. If your first bet of $10 or more settles as a loss, you will be refunded a matching bonus bet credit, up to $1,000. The First Bet on Caesars is one of the most popular offers around.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Bet and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Get up to $100 as a matching bonus bet each day for your first 10 days as a new customer. Whatever amount you wager as your first qualifying bet each day, win or lose, you will get that amount as a bonus bet. That gives you the potential to be awarded $1,000 in bonus bets. Just keep in mind your qualifying opening wager each of the 10 days must be on a sports betting market with odds of -200 or longer.

DraftKings promo code: Can't decide who wins in England on Saturday night? A loss won't sting as bad when you use the DraftKings promo code to open an account. You receive a huge No Sweat Bet. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will get a refund in the form of a bonus bet, up to a maximum of $1,500.

FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets when you make a successful opening wager of $5 or more after creating an account with the FanDuel promo code. Your first bet has to settle as a winner. If it does, you will $150 in credit ($300 in Massachusetts and Ohio) to break up into as many bonus bets as you wish.

bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE: You can have a choice of welcome offers when you create a new account using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. The First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000 gives you first-bet protection up to $1,000, in the form of matching bonus bets. Or you can select the Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer. With the bet and get offer, the bonus bets are awarded no matter how your opening wager fares. The bonus bets from either offer can be divided up and used however you prefer.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Claim up to $100 back on your first bet with the No Regret First Bet unlocked by the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code.

Best Taylor-Catterall Betting Promos - How to Sign Up with Boxing Betting Apps & Sites

If you're located in a state where online sports betting is legal, getting started with the best Taylor-Catterall betting promos is simple:

Click any of the BET NOW buttons located in this article to get started. Provide the operator with the relevant promo code (if one exists) to unlock your welcome bonus offer; if no code exists, simply clicking one of our BET NOW buttons will automatically unlock the best welcome offer. Provide the operator with your relevant personal information such as name, email, phone, and address to create your account; players will also need to confirm they are physically located in one of the states where the operator is live and that they are 21+ years old. With your account created, make a qualifying first deposit and then place your opening bet.

Bet on Taylor-Catterall Odds with Best Boxing Betting Promos & Bonuses

It's an exciting time in the boxing world as two of the sport's best go at it once again. While you're gearing up for the Taylor-Catterall rematch, get started signing up at the industry's top online sportsbooks to secure your best Taylor-Catterall betting promos and bonuses and all the other great perks that come with using the leading sports betting promo codes.

The first meeting ended in a controversial fashion. Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) was declared the winner on a split decision, despite Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) managing to knock down the Scotsman on his home turf. Taylor was also deducted a point.

Ever since the result was announced, it has been a constant source of debate among fans. Now, the score will finally be settled.

Whichever fighter you want to bet on, make sure to sign up for one or more of the best Taylor-Catterall betting promos. Collect $6,000-plus in welcome offers, so don't delay!

