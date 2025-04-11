Best UFC 314 Betting Promos & Apps: $3500+ Bonuses for Volkanovski vs Lopes Odds & More

The UFC heads to South Beach for a Saturday night full of action, including the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. There couldn't be a better time for prospective bettors and MMA fans to take advantage of the excellent UFC 314 sportsbook promos that the industry's leaders are delivering for the event.

There are thousands of promotional dollars available to new players who register with these elite sports betting apps. On top of the welcome bonus offers, new players will also gain unlimited access to the additional great features that these operators provide their players each day.

We're breaking down the sports betting sites, their respective welcome bonus offers and how new players can maximize their chances of winning once they sign up and get started. Here's what you need to know.

UFC 314 Betting Promos & Sites: Register Now & Wager

UFC 314 Betting Site ✔️ UFC 314 Betting Promo 💰 UFC 314 Welcome Bonus Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTOBG1 / ROTODYW Bet $1, Win $150 (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY, DC) / Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts (all locations) Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Bet $50, Get $250 (CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV); Bet $30, Get $300 (MI, PA, NJ, AZ); Up To $1,000 in No Sweat Bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT, WY); 300% Profit Boost Token (NY) BetMGM ROTOSPORTS / ROTOBG150 Up to $1,500 First-Bet Offer / Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $250 In Bonus Bets With a Win bet365 ROTOWIRE Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

Promos last verified: Friday, April 11.

Volkanovski (26-4) and Lopes (26-4) are slated to battle for the UFC featherweight crown Saturday night in one of the evening's biggest bouts. And sports bettors are just a few short steps away from adding to the excitement. Below, you will find the best UFC 314 betting promos.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: A $1 wager typically won't yield much profit, but bettors in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, NC, OH, TN, VA and WY can flip that script when they use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1. New players who use it and place any $1 wager will unlock $150 in bonus bets. Players in other states can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to earn 10 100% profit boosts after their first $1 wager settles. No matter where you're located, this is a great offer for UFC 314.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: UFC fans looking to earn big will want to check out the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer. New players in AZ, MI, NJ and PA can earn $300 in guaranteed bonus bets by placing a $10 real money wager each day for three days, receiving a $100 bonus bet each day. There's a similar offer in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, TN, VA and WV offering a total $250 in bonus bets when you bet $10 a day for the first five days.

Players in those states and all others (outside NY) can use the offer to receive up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Choose one wager each day for the first 10 days to receive the No Sweat designation and earn profit with a win or a matching bonus bet back up to $100. Repeat that process for nine more days, meaning up to $1,000 in No Sweat bets could be your thanks to this terrific offer for UFC fans. If you are located in NY, you'll get a 300% profit boost token at sign-up.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: Title fights bring out the best in fighters, and one of the best welcome bonuses that bettors can earn comes from the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Players who register for a new account using this offer receive a first-bet bonus up to $1,500. The first wager you place will get matching bonus bets back in the event of a loss. Losing bettors receive five bonus bets in equal 20% denominations of their original wager of $50 or more and one bonus bet on those of $49 or less. Players in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 will unlock an offer where a winning $10 wager nets $150 in bonus bets, delivered as three $50 bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Volkanovski (-142) vs. Lopes (+120) odds are about as close as you can get, so we certainly won't predict any guarantees for the main event. But there is a guarantee for bettors who sign up using the DraftKings promo code offer. All new players who register and place any $5 wager will earn an automatic $150 in bonus bets, paid out as six $25 bonus bets. It's one of simplest offers on the board to earn and use, making it a great play for all types of bettors.

FanDuel Promo Code: There are 13 fights on Saturday's card, and finding just one winner will earn you big with the FanDuel promo code offer. Bettors who sign up today will earn $250 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more is a winner. This requires a successful first wager to unlock the welcome bonus offer, but there are plenty of big favorites in UFC 314 and in other markets where FanDuel offers hundreds of odds.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Fighters from nine countries will be represented during UFC 314, so it makes sense for bettors to get started with the world's largest online sportsbook. New players who sign up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE can make a $5 wager and unlock $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

How to Sign Up for UFC 314 Betting Sites & Apps

If you are a new customer who is at least 21 years old (18+ in some places), and located in a state with legal sports betting, you can sign up at any of the top UFC betting sites by following these steps when betting on UFC 314:

Click on the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. Be sure to read the terms & conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible. Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the promo code – if one is necessary. Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so make sure you double-check the info needed. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.

