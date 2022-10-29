The 2022 World Series is officially here, as the Houston Astros are making their fourth World Series Appearance in the last six years, while the Philadelphia Phillies make their first appearance since 2009. With all eyes on the final series of the season, sportsbooks have been offering generous promotions to give bettors extra reasons to bet on World Series odds.

Out of all of the top sportsbooks, the five best World Series betting promos and welcome offers to redeem now are listed below with their corresponding details.

Best World Series Betting Promos And Welcome Offers

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where sports betting is online and operating, you are eligible to redeem the best World Series betting promos and welcome offers, which are listed below.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New Caesars Sportsbook users can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get their first bet of up to $1,250 covered by Caesars. Additionally, they will receive 1,000 Rewards Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with for BetMGM with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to receive a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 on their initial wager. If your first bet loses, you will receive a free bet credit equal to the amount of your initial bet. If it wins, however, no free bet credit will be issued.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: New users of WynnBET can access a special welcome offer, specific to where they are located, by using the WynnBET Promo Code. If you are located in CO, MI, or NJ, you can use XROTO for a bet $100, get $100 offer. If you are located in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, or VA, you can use XROTOWIRE for a bet $20, get $200 welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: As a new user of DraftKings Sportsbook, you can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in free bets by placing a $5 wager on any NFL moneyline if the wager wins. There are no restrictions on how long the moneyline odds are for the initial wager, but it has to settle as a win in order to receive the free bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: New FanDuel Sportsbook users can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to receive a No Sweat First Bet of up to $1,000 on their initial wager. If the first bet settles as a loss, a free bet credit equal to the stake amount will be issued, up to $1,000.

How Do I Sign Up For The Best World Series Betting Promos And Welcome Offers?

Not only are the above offers incredibly generous, but the sign-up processes are incredibly user-friendly. To begin, click each of the links for each sportsbook to be redirected to the new user registration pages. From there, follow the steps below.

Provide your identifying information so that your identity can be verified by the sportsbook.

If there is a promo code, enter it in the appropriate field.

If the sportsbook requires a minimum initial deposit, make an initial deposit with the required amount.

If the sportsbook requires a specific initial bet, make sure to place the initial wager needed to be eligible for the bonus.

Make sure to read all of the fine print throughout the registration process, as some books may have ancillary steps that you need to compete for eligibility.

What Are The Best World Series Betting Promos And Welcome Offers?

Only seven possible games remain before a 2022 World Series champion is crowned and with an immense amount of pressure on each game, these are the best moments to wager on. With the best World Series betting promos and welcome offers, you can get some extra skin in the game.

Thanks to the sportsbooks mentioned previously and how they offer such a wide array of betting options, you have the ability to use their bonuses to bet on things like run lines, home run props and more for the World Series knowing that your initial wagers are protected with these promotions.

For sports bettors that wish to wager on the World Series in Maryland and Ohio, your time is coming soon! With that said, you are able to get pre-live bonuses with various welcome offers already available. In Ohio, take a look at the latest Ohio betting promos.

If you are in Maryland, sports betting is coming in the next few months and you can also take advantage of pre-live offers by using our favorite Maryland betting promos.

