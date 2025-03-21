BetMGM Bonus Code - $1500 Promo Or Bet $10 & Win $150 For NCAA Tournament First-Round Odds

Some of the biggest programs to play their March Madness openers today — which means it's time for you to create an account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, so you can take advantage of a protected first bet up to $1,500. Bettors in select states (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to receive a Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets offer instead.

Check out the BetMGM app — one of the easiest-to-use sports betting apps out there — to find the latest odds on these first-round games: two-time defending champion UConn vs. Oklahoma, Kentucky vs. Troy, West Regional No. 1 seed Florida vs. Norfolk State, Michigan State vs. Bryant, Arizona vs. Akron and more.

No matter where you stand on UConn, Oklahoma or any of the other teams playing today, it's in your interest to join up with one of the most popular sports betting sites with the BetMGM bonus codes. That's all you have to do to guarantee yourself a protected first bet up to $1,500 or $150 in bonus bets with a win.

BetMGM Bonus Code To Sign Up $1500 Promo Or $150 Bonus for NCAA Betting

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS / ROTOBG150 🎁 BetMGM Promo First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 / Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 21, 2025

In less time than it takes for referees to conduct a replay review, you can tap into the BetMGM bonus codes and clinch your protected first bet up to $1,500 or a $150 bonus with a win. Follow these basic steps:

Tap any BET NOW button on your screen to go to BetMGM's sign-up page. Click the "REGISTER" button. Answer some conventional questions that secure your account (name, address, email, DOB, etc.). When asked for your bonus code, please answer ROTOSPORTS/ROTOBG150 because it's the primary way to trigger this exclusive offer. Deposit $10 or more into your account. Now you're ready to own March Madness.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS/ROTOBG150 Offer Details for First Round

When you're watching teams on the biggest stage, why not go with the biggest of the sportsbook promos? When you get set up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, you'll be rewarded with a protected first bet up to $1,500.

Here's how it helps you: When you play anywhere from $5 to $1,500 on your first bet, you'll do it with BetMGM having your back. If you win, it's obvious how good you'll feel. But if your first bet falls short, BetMGM steps in and returns the full amount of your first bet as bonus bets.

You'll get five bonus bets — each worth 20% of your original wager — if your first bet was for $50 or more. If you wagered less than $50, then you'll get one bonus bet equal to your original wager. BetMGM gives you seven days to play your bonus bet(s) on any sport you want.

If you sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150, you'll get the Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets offer. The bonus is awarded as three $50 bonus bets, provided that first wager is a winner.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. To cash them in, keep in mind BetMGM features a 1X playthrough policy. This means any bonus bet needs to win just once for you to collect the profit in cash.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NCAA Tournament, NBA, PGA & UFC Betting

Most eyes are on March Madness these days. The majority of new bettors who have signed up for the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or ROTOBG150 this week are using their protected first bet up to $1,500 or their $150 in bonus bets on the NCAA Tournament.

But you're not required to use this massive opportunity on men's college hoops. For example, BetMGM offers just as strong of odds and specials on the women's NCAA Tournament that began today. UCLA earned the No. 1 overall seed, but Dawn Staley's defending champion South Carolina squad is the favorite to win per BetMGM's Futures page on one of the most popular March Madness sports betting sites.

If you're looking for other sports to play tonight, the NBA features a 10-game schedule with the Cleveland Cavaliers visiting Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The PGA Tour's Florida Swing concludes this week in Palm Harbor with the Valspar Championship. Looking ahead a smidge, there's UFC Fight Night action at midday Saturday because they'll be live in London, England.

Ready to get started? Then register with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and a protected first bet up to $1,500 will quickly be all yours.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.