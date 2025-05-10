BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Claim $1500 for Warriors-Wolves NBA Odds, NHL Playoffs & MLB

The Warriors are back at home with a chance to take control of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Timberwolves, but they will have to do it without Steph Curry. Don't let Curry's absence derail the start of your sports betting journey, however. Create an account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and get $150 in bonus bets with a winning first wager of $10 or more.

If you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV, register using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and make an opening wager of at least $10 on the NBA or anything else you might be interested in. If you win your first bet, you'll receive three $50 bonus bets.

New customers in all other locations can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and claim a first-bet offer up to $1,500. This is one of the most popular sportsbook promos because it refunds a losing opening wager with matching bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Use one of the top sports betting apps to wager on the Warriors or the Wolves. Bet on this game, the NHL, MLB or another sports betting market. First, though, use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or ROTOBG150 and take advantage of the chance to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 wager or get the first-bet offer up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Claim $150 Promo for NBA Odds Tonight

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: May 10, 2025

It's easy to join one of leading sports betting sites. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the SIGN UP button and use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. If prompted, enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use payment options like a credit card or an online bank and note that BetMGM is also one of the top PayPal betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms & Conditions for Saturday, May 10, 2025

Players who sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150, can choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, choose any set of odds and place a real-money wager up. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If you lost less than $50, you'll get bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after 7 days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a rollicking start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today with one of the leading NBA betting promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150: Bet Warriors vs Wolves, MLB Odds & More

Bet the latest NBA odds and make your picks with one of the top NBA betting apps after using the BetMGM bonus code offer before today's playoff matchup. The Timberwolves will have to get at least one game on the road to win this series over the Warriors.

BetMGM Bonus Code Best Bets for Saturday, May 10

Use the BetMGM bonus code offer to open an account to get access to anything on tonight's sports betting schedule. There is a nice variety, including UFC 315 in Montreal. Belal Muhammad is a slight favorite in his welterweight title defense against Jack Della Maddalena. Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko is a surprising underdog to retain her women's flyweight title against France's Marion Fiorot.

There is an evening doubleheader in the NHL with Game 3 of the Capitals-Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference. Superstar Connor McDavid leads the Oilers against the Golden Knights in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal.

BetMGM has the most options among MLB betting sites, which means updated odds on MLB games including tonight's primetime game between NL division leaders, the Mets and the Cubs.

Tap a BET NOW button and use the BetMGM bonus code offer open an account. It's a perfect way to gain access to one of the top NHL betting promos for Stanley Cup odds and more. Register now and start betting. You could win $150 in bonus bets!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.