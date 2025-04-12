BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus On Masters, NBA, MLB Odds & More

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Saturday's diverse sports betting slate features moving day at Augusta, a host of NBA and NHL games and a jam-packed lineup in the MLB. With so much to choose from, it's the perfect time to get started using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150. New customers in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can pick up $150 in bonus bets if they win their first $10 wager.

Players in all other BetMGM states can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, which delivers a first-bet bonus up to $1,500 to all new players. If your first wager after sign up is a loss, you can collect matching bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Regardless of which offer you have access to, this is one of the industry's leading sportsbook promos and it makes sense for all types of bettors. Whether you just want to test things out or you're a high roller ready to go big on your favorite teams, BetMGM has new players covered for the start of a busy spring sports season.

No matter what you'll be tuned into on a busy Saturday, the timing is right to get started with one of the premier sports betting apps available right now. Before everything gets underway in multiple major markets, here's what players need to know about securing and using the BetMGM bonus code.

BetMGM Bonus Code - Sign Up for $150 Promo, $1500 First-Bet Offer

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / 1st-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: April 11, 2025

To get started with one of the top sports betting sites available to players this weekend, you'll need to create account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150. The entire process takes just a few short minutes to complete:

Click any of the links provided here to begin the registration process for a new account; if it is not filed in automatically, type in the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or ROTOBG150 depending on the state you're signing up in Enter in your email address and provide BetMGM with a strong password; players will then be asked to go into their emails and verify their addresses Next, enter in your name, email address, and birthday into BetMGM Verify your age and turn on your location to confirm that you're physically located in a state where BetMGM is operating Make a deposit of at least $10 to fund your account After sign-up, choose from any set of odds in any sports betting market and place a real-money wager.

If you used the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, you're covered up to $1,500. If that wager loses, players will earn equal, matching bonus bets back in return and a second chance to earn back their original funds.

Users who signed up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 will need to make a $10 wager. If it's successful, you'll earn profit on that wager in addition to $150 in bonus bets. Those bonus bets are delivered as three $50 bonus bets, and you'll be able to spread them out across any sports betting markets you choose.

There's a seven-day expiration period on all bonus bets.The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and ROTOBG150 both have a one-time playthrough requirement.

Use BetMGM Bonus Codes For Masters, NHL and MLB Odds & More

If you're a sports fan in any capacity, you're going to love Saturday's action. It's moving day at The Masters, there's 11 NHL games on tap, and the MLB's slate includes Cubs-Dodgers, Giants-Yankees, and Blue Jays-Orioles.

This incredible weekend gets even better for players when they use the BetMGM bonus code. The welcome bonus offer is just the tip of the iceberg, with players getting access to all of the other great features offered by BetMGM.

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or ROTOBG150 is all it takes to get started. Sign up, earn your welcome bonus offer, and get started placing bets on your favorite teams, leagues, sports and players.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.