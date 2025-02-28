BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Bet $10, Win $150 In Bonus Bets For Cavs-Celtics Odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers, owners on the NBA's best record, travel to Boston tonight to take on the Celtics, who have the league's third best record. NBA bettors looking to wager on this epic battle should start by signing up with the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150. If they place their first wager on this, or any other game, and win, they'll receive $150 in bonus bets.

You must be located in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA or WV, to take advantage of this most generous of sportsbook promos. If you're located in any other state where BetMGM operates, you can use the BetMGM promo code ROTOSPORTS to receive a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer.

If you're looking for something else beside the NBA, BetMGM, one of the best sports betting apps in the business has plenty of other options. There is one Top 25 college basketball game, with UCLA taking on No. 20 Purdue and three NHL games tonight: Maple Leafs-Rangers, Kings-Stars, Wild-Avalanche. Place your initial wager on one of these contests or anything else featured, and if you win, you'll get $150 in bonus bets, thanks to the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Get $150 in Bonus Bets With A Win

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Feb. 28, 2025

New customers, who meet their state's age requirements (21 and over in most cases) and are located somewhere that BetMGM operates, can follow these steps below to sign up with the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150 on one of the top NBA betting sites:

Click the "BET NOW" below to start the process of signing up for a new account. You will be redirected to the BetMGM new-user registration page where you need to enter basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. Enter the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of at least $10 at BetMGM using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. After creating and funding your account, place your first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 | $150 Promo Terms and Conditions

Before placing your first bet, it is wise to review the terms and conditions for the two BetMGM welcome offers at one of the top online sportsbooks.

The BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150 allows you to wager $10 on your first bet, and if you win, you will receive $150 in bonus bets – no bonus bets will be awarded for a losing wager. For instance, if you use one of the elite NBA betting promos and bet the Celtics to win outright over the Cavaliers tonight in a successful fashion, you will get $150 in bonus bets.

The BetMGM promo code ROTOSPORTS allows new customers to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. If you win on this first-time wager, you will simply keep your earnings. Let's say you use this welcome offer tonight with a similar example from the paragraph above, and you place a $1,500 first-time bet on the Celtics to win outright and if they lose, you would receive $1,500 in bonus bets, awarded as five equal bonus bets of $300 apiece.

Any bonus bets you receive from BetMGM must be used within seven days and have a one-time playthrough feature, which means you must wager the bonus bets once before you withdraw any monetary value from one of the top college basketball betting sites.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 For NBA, CBB, NHL, NASCAR & More

You could have quite the weekend if you bet $10 and come out victorious with $150 in bonus bets from the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150.

There's plenty more action Saturday and Sunday with NBA, College hoops and NHL games lined up. If all of that wasn't enough, MLB Spring Training games are underway, we've got UFC Fight Night, a WBC Lightweight Title Match and the NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas.

Place your first bet tonight, win, and come away with $150 in bonus bets using the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.