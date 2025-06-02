BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150: Win $150 in Bonus Bets for Mets-Dodgers & MLB Odds Tonight

The Dodgers just took two of three from the New York Yankees and now host the New York Mets. Bet on the Mets-Dodgers or one of the other MLB games today. First, though, use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to register for a new account. You'll get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $10 settles as a winner.

New customers in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can sign up for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and make an opening wager of $10+ on MLB or any eligible sports betting market. If you win, you'll receive three $50 bonus bets.

New customers everywhere else can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY and MA) and claim a first-bet offer up to $1,500. This is one of the most popular sportsbook promos because it refunds a losing opening wager with matching bonus bets, up to $1,500.

In addition to MLB betting, you could make your opening wager on the NHL's Stanley Cup Final, which starts Wednesday, or the NBA Finals, which begin Thursday. Use one of the top sports betting apps for anything that interests you. Make your first wager after using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 or ROTOSPORTS and take advantage of the chance to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 wager or get up to $1,500 in first-bet protection.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - $150 in Bonus Bets with Winning $10 Bet

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: June 2, 2025

Join one of leading sports betting sites in minutes. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the Sign Up button, then use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. Enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY & MA) as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use payment options like a credit card or an online bank and note that BetMGM is also one of the top PayPal betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code Promo: Here are Terms & Conditions for Monday, June 2

After using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to open an account, choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, you will get $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, pick any set of odds and place your first wager on one of the top NBA betting apps. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If your loss was for less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a great start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today with one of the leading NBA betting promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150: Bet $10, Win $150 on Mets-Dodgers

Use the BetMGM bonus code welcome offer to activate your account and make a wager on anything you want today. There's NCAA baseball as well as MLB. Championship games in several regionals are tonight. Plus, the Dodgers host the Mets and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code Promos: Best Bets for Monday, June 2, 2025

MLB: Brewers at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos for this NL Central matchup of teams chasing the Cubs.

Brewers at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos for this NL Central matchup of teams chasing the Cubs. MLB: Padres at Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

Padres at Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET MLB: Mets at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET; check the latest World Series odds to see where these teams stand.

Mets at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET; check the latest World Series odds to see where these teams stand. NCAA Baseball: Tennessee vs. Wake Forest, 6 p.m. ET

Tennessee vs. Wake Forest, 6 p.m. ET NCAA Baseball: LSU vs. Little Rock, 9 p.m. ET

LSU vs. Little Rock, 9 p.m. ET NCAA Baseball: Southern Miss vs. Miami (Fla.), 9 p.m. ET

Use the BetMGM bonus code offer and get all the great features, odds boosts, rewards program and more, because the sports betting schedule is packed with exciting opportunities today and beyond for MLB odds or anything else you might prefer.

Tonight's best MLB contest is a rematch of last season's NLDS between the Mets and Dodgers from Chavez Ravine. The Mets have won seven of their last eight games, including two against LA in New York. The Dodgers have been human of late, going 7-8 over their last 15 games, though they won two of three from the Yankees over the weekend.

Two championship series begin this week. The BetMGM bonus code offers are ideal to use to open an account ahead of either series. In the NHL, the Stanley Cup Final is a rematch from last season as the Panthers will look to defend their crown against the Oilers starting Wednesday. This time around, Edmonton will have home-ice advantage, and Oilers star Connor McDavid would love to raise Lord Stanley's Cup for the first time. According to NHL odds, the Oilers are -120 to win the series.

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Indiana Pacers. The Thunder last won a title when they were the Seattle SuperSonics. The Pacers have never won an NBA crown. The Thunder are -700 favorites. Perhaps the line has a lot to do with the Pacers suffering a few injuries during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks. If you have a hunch, though, that the Larry O'Brien Trophy will end up in Indiana, the Pacers are +500 underdogs at one of the top NBA betting sites.

Tap a BET NOW button and use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer open an account. It's a perfect way to gain access to one of the top NHL betting sites for Stanley Cup odds and more. Register now and start betting. You could win $150 in bonus bets!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.